The Westmoreland County Airport Authority (WCAA) plans to explore its opinions in filling restaurant space at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, with the current lease with DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse set to expire in 2022 and county commissioners making an aggressive push to seek proposals from other interested tenants.
At Tuesday’s authority board meeting, chairman Paul Puleo said the property committee will put together a request for proposals to lease the restaurant space, which is located upstairs from the Unity Township airport’s terminal area, and includes an adjacent banquet room.
Commissioners Doug Chew and Gina Cerilli Thrasher attended Tuesday’s meeting to request that the authority solicit bids for the restaurant space. The county leaders — Chew, Thrasher and Sean Kertes, who was unable to attend the meeting — also issued a joint news release further expressing their desire to garner interest from any interested operators. The release included remarks from each of the commissioners along with the headline, “Commissioners ask Airport Authority to ‘do the right thing.’”
“I want to be clear that I am not motivated in any direction by the current lessee,” Chew said in the news release. “I respectfully request that you solicit bids for this restaurant space and bids for other projects, just like the commissioners do for other county business.”
Kertes added, “We request bids and proposals to give every local company a chance to participate and to achieve the best price and service for the taxpayer.”
During the meeting, Chew commented on the authority’s decision to solicit proposals, saying “government functions best when the operation is transparent to the public.” Thrasher noted that “it’s only fair that other restaurants have a chance of getting this.”
In the release, the commissioners said they took part in Tuesday’s authority meeting “in response to a memo received recently from a law firm representing a group interested in providing restaurant and food service at the airport.”
The memo, written by Louis DePaul, attorney at Pittsburgh-based Eckert Seamans (in Pittsburgh) noted that “we have also come to understand that the rent currently paid, and to be paid, by DeNunzio’s to lease the facilities is significantly below market. Our client has a strong interest in leasing the facilities and, if it is indeed the case that DeNunzio’s is paying a below-market rate, my client would almost certainly be willing to pay significantly more than DeNunzio’s is currently paying to lease the facilities.”
The client referenced by DePaul was not named in the news release or during Tuesday’s meeting.
Authority solicitor Dan Hewitt said the current restaurant lease dates back to 1995 and has been extended several times, with the current extension a five-year term. The airport dining venue operated as Jimmie Monzo’s Blue Angel from 1977 to 2003, when it was renamed The Beacon, according to Bulletin archives. The lease was transferred to DeNunzio’s in 2004, Hewitt added.
In a phone interview, Hewitt said the current lease expires in March 2022 and noted the authority had been in talks with DeNunzio's regarding another extension. He added that DeNunzio’s is paying roughly $2,000 per month for rent and around the same amount for utilities.
The commissioners noted in the news release that county officials have made sizable investments in the airport over the years. During the 2021 calendar year, Westmoreland County will transfer $2,781,889 to the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, funds that are pulled from the county’s general fund, per the news release. “That is the largest sum of money from the general fund for any external entity’s annual operating expenses,” the release added.
“The county has invested heavily in this airport by securing a national carrier, securing federal funding for runway maintenance, providing nearly $3 million annually for operating expenses, and continually lobbying for the Laurel Valley Connector that will provide a more direct vehicle connection to the (Pennsylvania) Turnpike. The county now asks you to return our investment by doing the fiscally-responsible thing by requesting bids for this restaurant space,” Thrasher said.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, the authority awarded a $549,349 bid to low bidder Golden Triangle Construction for a planned taxiway relocation project at the airport. Authority engineer Scott Kunselman noted that updated bids are needed in the event funding becomes available from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) later this year.
The project calls for the removal of three existing connecting taxiways and the construction of relocated taxiways to eliminate direct access to the runway from aprons and connecting taxiways.
The authority board also approved a pair of change orders tied to a room expansion, rental car office relocation and parking lot reconstruction at the Unity Township facility: $15,778 to Curry & Kepple Inc. for material price increases as part of the parking lot contract and $5,350 to Darr Construction Inc. to replace ceiling tiles and light fixtures in an airport vestibule.
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport has also seen an uptick in passengers over the past month, though not to pre-pandemic levels. The airport served 21,620 passengers in March, a larger number than the previous two months combined (more than 13,000). Conversely, the airport handled nearly 26,000 passengers in February 2020, the last month before COVID-19 restrictions went into effect.
The airport is likely to see more forward momentum in the coming months, as it plans to expand service starting May 5 with two flights per day to a pair of popular Florida destinations — Orlando on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and Myrtle Beach on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“Passenger numbers are increasing steadily, not quite pre-pandemic, but (they are) getting there,” airport authority executive director Gabe Monzo said in an email. “(It’s) quite a change and with the increase in the schedule in May, we feel that it will be close or exceed past years. I would say we are cautiously optimistic. We are working hard and not taking anything for granted.”
