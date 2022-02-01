The Westmoreland County commissioners approved spending $1.3 million to promote one of the county and region’s most prized assets: parks.
The money, which comes from a portion of the county’s 5% hotel tax, will fund marketing and upgrading the parks, purchasing property and grants to help pay for the county’s airshow and an award-winning festival held at one of the county’s parks. The tourism spending plan was approved at the commissioners’ meeting on Thursday.
The county parks are a top asset and the commissioners said they want to aggressively invest in that, especially following a two-year period where tourism in Westmoreland County took a tremendous hit.
A portion of the county’s hotel tax is funneled to Go Laurel Highlands, a tourism organization that promotes destinations throughout not only Westmoreland County, but Fayette and Somerset counties. Grants from some of those funds are awarded to local organizations, tourism businesses and attractions in Westmoreland County.
Back in December, the agency awarded 44 grants totaling approximately $550,000.
In addition, money from the hotel tax revenue is directed by the commissioners to others tourism projects. Last year, the commissioners didn’t approve a tourism spending plan. At the end of 2021, more than $2.2 million was raised for tourism projects.
As part of the plan, more than $800,000 is being used to pay for play equipment upgrades at 10 county parks, including new grills, picnic tables, drinking fountains, shade trees and other features. Funds will also be spent for access to hiking trails and parking at Loyalhanna Gorge, as well as infrastructure upgrades throughout the park system.
Over $70,000 will be used to acquire 2.8 acres as an addition to the Westmoreland Heritage Trail near Route 66 and to purchase one or two acres near Mammoth Park to replace property occupied by gas wells.
The four-day Arts and Heritage Festival at Twin Lakes Park is receiving $165,000. After a two-year hiatus, the popular summer festival is expected to return in 2022.
Another $94,000 is earmarked for marketing the county’s airshow, scheduled for June at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Also, the commissioners will spend $60,000 for a branding and marketing campaign that will not only include billboards, but also getting the word out on social media. That message, according to commissioners, is that Westmoreland County is a desirable destination.
The idea to promote Westmoreland County came up in 2020, but had to be delayed due to the pandemic. The commissioners said people should start noticing the messages appearing in about six months.
In other business, the commissioners also approved spending $414,500 on the demolition for 12 buildings in eight different communities through the county’s redevelopment authority.
The buildings, both residential and commercial, are slated to be taken down within the next year. They are either blighted, abandoned or vacant structures, according to the county’s planning department.
One of the projects includes the removal of some structures at the former Ligonier Beach in Ligonier Township. The landmark was purchased by the township in 2019 and an auction was held there back in October. The demolition work will pave the way for revitalization of the site.
Other projects include two fire-damaged buildings in Jeannette. In addition, there were buildings in Arnold, New Kensington, Mount Pleasant, Rostraver, Unity Township and Vandergrift. The municipality applied for the demolition funds.
In other business, the commissioners approved:
- An agreement with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital to provide the Lunch and Learn lecture series at cost of $50 per 30 minutes;
- A staffing agreement between Westmoreland Manor and Authentic Staffing Solutions LLC and ShiftMed LLC, for supplemental staffing of CNA, LPN and RNs for the Manor;
- Reappointment of Thomas Sochacki and Vicki Ridenour to the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Authority for terms of five years beginning Dec. 1, 2021;
- Appointment of John P. Kline to the Westmoreland-Fayette Workforce Development Board for the term of Jan. 27, 2022, through Jan. 27, 2025;
- Reappointment of Sherry Anderson to Westmoreland-Casemanagement and Supports Inc. board and Tom Ceraso and Bob Regola to the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission.
