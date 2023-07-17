The county commissioners held Thursday’s public meeting on the road as they were a part of the well-attended Human Services Fair at Westmoreland County Community College.
In addition, the commissioners celebrated one of their own, Gina Cerilli Thrasher, who is leaving the board after being appointed by Gov. Josh Shapiro to fill a vacancy on the state’s workers’ compensation appeals board.
Commissioner Doug Chew gave a comprehensive review of the many accomplishments in Thrasher’s tenure as commissioner. However, the most memorable times were the personal experiences in the office.
“We’ve had some fun times too. I remember a discussion early on in 2020 where shortly after the pandemic started where you exclaimed, ‘this better all end soon because we’re all losing it. I’m doing X. Sean’s doing Y and Doug’s writing a lengthy thesis on marketing,’” recalled Chew.
Commissioner Sean Kertes’ remarks were a little more personal.
He stood at the podium. While working under former Commissioner Chuck Anderson, he learned that you stand for those you respect and honor, and he said, “that’s why I stand for you today, Gina.”
As he went through the many memories in the office, he paused as he recalled Thrasher being in his wedding to wife, Ashley.
“My wife, Ashley, happiest day of my life. Four months ago, you were at her funeral. In 2019, you were there for the tragedy when I lost my mother as well. I want to publicly say your journey, your kindness, your generosity, your kind words, checking in on me, being a decent human being, being honest, being a good human being to those who are suffering. I commend you and I want to thank you on a personal level,” said Kertes.
On a positive note, Kertes wanted to close by asking that if the county ever dedicates a park or plaque to Thrasher, he wants to ensure they have a picture of her holding a Chick-fil-A bag and cup.
“Because I’ve never seen someone eat so much Chick-fil-A in my life,” he joked.
She received a standing ovation from the audience. Afterward, she said she was surprised because she was not expecting this and was not prepared for it.
“I just want say thank you to my colleagues for an amazing 7 ½ years because it’s truly been an honor to work with all of you and to serve the constituents of Westmoreland County,” said Thrasher.
The commissioners appropriately approved the Westmoreland County Department of Human Services three-year integration plan, the implementation plan for using opioid settlement funds, and authorized $3 million in grants funded by the U.S. Department of Treasury Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for human services in the county.
After the meeting, the newly formed Westmoreland County Department of Human Services announced the eight grant awardees that will enhance the level of services for county residents and businesses. The grants were part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program and were announced in partnership with The Community Foundation of Westmoreland County.
The Union Mission in Latrobe was awarded $350,000 for affordable supportive housing expansion. The funds will help expand safe and affordable housing options to strengthen the overall homeless response system and create a stronger move-on strategy.
The other awardees were:
- George Junior Republic, $375,730, for the Restore Program to support previously incarcerated people to make amends, improve mental health and successfully transition back into their respective environments through community service and job readiness;
- Life’s Work of Western PA, $159,000, for employment support services;
- Pressley Ridge, $499,905, for the HELP Team to create a mobile outreach behavioral health team to respond to youth, young adults and families in Westmoreland County who are experiencing a crisis;
- the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette Inc., $238,000, for the PIC Out of School Time STEAM Enrichment Program to provide STEAM curriculum, tutoring and character development activities to elementary students in Monessen;
- SPHS Connect, $151,500, for the Welcome Home Emergency Homeless Shelter Renovation Project;
- Wesley Family Services, $443,646, to create a comprehensive whole person care innovation hub at New Kensington facility, and
- Westmoreland Community Action, $782,219, for welcome centers with crisis support to assist Westmoreland County residents in obtaining housing and mental health support needs.
According to representatives from The Community Foundation of Westmoreland County, they received 44 proposals totaling over $13 million in funding. While they couldn’t award funds to every project, the CFWC is working with the commissioners and the DHS to see what other support can be provided to those initiatives.
After the award presentations, Rob Hamilton, head of the DHS, gave a presentation on what the human services department reintegration implementation encompasses. According to his presentation, the integration of services includes the establishment of the administration department, the creation of the department of community relations and prevention, a DHS rebrand, rollout of coordinated entry systems, data integration and DHS structure for the future.
At the core of the reintegration is the development and launch of 2-1-1, a 24-hour community hotline for help with all human services. Once launched, Westmoreland County residents in need of any services will only need to call one number to receive the help they need.
