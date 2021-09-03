An expansion of the state’s Open Meeting Law, that went into effect Aug. 29, means all governing bodies, including the Westmoreland County commissioners, must produce an agenda detailing all items up for debate or vote at least a day in advance.
Late in June, Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law a revision to the state’s Sunshine Act, which oversees how public meetings are held in Pennsylvania. The reboot of the law requires boards and councils to post those agendas at least 24 hours prior to public meetings at the location of the meetings, as well as on the government body’s website.
Both the state House and Senate passed the measure unanimously.
The law applies to all county governments, municipalities, school boards and authorities.
The county commissioners hold at least one regularly scheduled public voting meeting a month, usually on a Thursday, and an agenda review on the Tuesday before the meeting. In the past, items were often changed or added to the regular meeting agenda after the Tuesday agenda session. Under this law, that won’t be permitted.
County officials have said that meeting notices, detailed agendas and minutes of past voting sessions will begin to appear on the county website in September. Printed copies will also be posted in the commissioners’ conference room, where meetings are usually held, and in their offices.
Additional county boards — including those that oversee elections, economic development, prison and the juvenile detention center — will also be posting their agendas.
