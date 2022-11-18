The Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners has introduced a $418 million proposed budget that will hold the line on taxes in the county, but carries a nearly $11 million deficit.

The 2023 proposed budget calls for the county to keep the 21.49 mill property tax rate, which has been in place for three years. The county also will use more than $8.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds for outside agencies next year as part of the budget.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

