The Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners has introduced a $418 million proposed budget that will hold the line on taxes in the county, but carries a nearly $11 million deficit.
The 2023 proposed budget calls for the county to keep the 21.49 mill property tax rate, which has been in place for three years. The county also will use more than $8.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds for outside agencies next year as part of the budget.
The commissioners, however, reiterated this proposed budget is really just a place to start.
“This is proposed from our standpoint,” said Commissioner Sean Kertes. “We have to go back and look at everything with the fiscal department and go through this budget once again with a fine-toothed comb to try to get the deficit down as much as possible.”
For several decades, expenses have far outweighed revenues and former administrations have used surplus funds to balance the budgets. According to finance director Meghan McCandless, the 2023 preliminary budget estimates the county will end 2023 with a $4.4 million surplus.
“Like always, this is just proposed. We’re going to try to cut as much as we can,” said Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher, who said she doesn’t have a magic number in mind, but that the three commissioners will just have to get into it and see where things go.
The preliminary budget doesn’t include any major capital projects as officials have changed the way the county funds affiliated agencies, like the county airport authority and community college. In the past, those agencies were funded from general operating expenses, but in 2023 the county will use American Rescue Plan funds.
For instance, the airport authority is slated to receive $2.7 million and WCCC more than $3.5 million. In total, the commissioners will use more than $15 million in pandemic-related funding as part of next year’s budget.
The county has received more than $105 million in ARP funds with $10 million allocated through the end of September and a total of $35 million for other projects, including grants for water and sewer projects, blight removal, computer and technology purchases and funds for the food bank.
Inflation has had an impact on the 2023 preliminary budget and the commissioners have had to increase the planned costs of utility bills and supplies in the spending plan, including an approximated $500,000 in energy costs, according to Kertes.
The final budget is expected to be approved at the meeting Dec. 15, but it is expected that there will be some changes. The commissioners, however, expect to be able to keep the tax rate steady.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
