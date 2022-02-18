The Westmoreland County Commissioners hired a consultant Thursday that will help with the creation of a new department and get the county one step closer to hiring a permanent director to lead it. However, the search for a director to fill a vacancy in another department has stalled.
The newly hired consultant will lead the effort to create a department that consolidates all county human services, including the children’s bureau, area agency on aging, and behavioral health. The decision to integrate the independent offices comes following a study that recommended individual agencies should instead be led by one person in order to coordinate and improve services.
The commissioners hired Don Goughler, 76, of Harrison as the consultant at a salary of $6,000 to set up the new department and help the county find its new director, which is expected to take several months.
According to Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher, Goughler will help develop exactly what role the new human services director will take and what the director’s responsibilities will entail.
In addition, the consolidated department is expected to improve coordination and communications not only within the three independent agencies, but also with the more than 100 entities that they deal with to provide services to residents.
For more than 50 years, Goughler has worked in the non-profit human services field, including several years as executive-in-residence at The Forbes Funds and most recently as interim president and CEO of FamilyLinks, which provides behavioral services for adults, children and families in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.
Goughler, who was in attendance at the meeting, said integrating county services is needed.
“My job is to do the preparatory work,” he said.
Last year, the county received a $250,000 grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to redesign how the county administers its human service programs and help hire a director for the redesigned department.
The commissioners didn’t specify a timeline for hiring the permanent director and said the hiring of Goughler was the first step.
“We want to make sure whoever takes this position obviously has the qualifications and skillset that is needed for the job,” Commissioner Sean Kertes said.
He added that Goughler’s skills and knowledge are key elements in helping the county set up the position for whoever fills it.
On another hiring front, the commissioners still haven’t found the individual to fill the role of the new election bureau director — and don’t seem in a hurry to fine one.
The elections bureau has been without a leader since the former director was fired by the commissioners last summer. JoAnn Sebastiani was fired after just 10 months on the job after numerous issues including ballot errors and printing delays.
Sebastiani has filed a federal lawsuit claiming her firing was politically motivated and that she was subjected to a hostile work environment. The lawsuit is still pending.
Since her exit, two interim directors have been running the operations in the department, which one commissioner said is running in a better fashion than it has in a long time.
“We’re just continuing the status quo for now,” Kertes said.
The department is being run by Greg McCloskey, director of public works, and Scott Ross, the county’s information systems director, who have served as interim election directors since last summer.
Last month, the commissioners approved a $5,000 bonus for McCloskey for his work with the bureau. The office’s reorganization led to the hiring of an office manager and quality assurance supervisor, who still work in the department.
Meanwhile, a permanent director hasn’t been found. No job candidates have been interviewed and no interviews are scheduled, according to commissioners.
Commissioner Doug Chew said the most important thing is to get through the upcoming elections smoothly.
“What those players are called, what positions they are in, is really immaterial,” he said.
