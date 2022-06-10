The county commissioners recessed their pubic meeting Thursday briefly after a member of the public accused the board of violating Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Law.
Westmoreland County Commissioner Douglas Chew called for the recess to be sure that the board meets the requirements of the open meeting law, which was updated last year to include a provision that the agenda must be posted online at least 24 hours prior to a meeting.
The 16-page agenda was mooted on the county’s website at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday for the meeting, which was slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Prior to the recess, the county commissioners did convene the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. business, after which the commissioners recessed for 30 minutes before reconvening at 2:18 p.m.
The meeting itself was rescheduled and relocated from its normal meeting time and place as the commissioner’s meeting room was expected to be occupied for a state-ordered election recount.
The meeting was instead held in the fourth-floor makeshift courtroom that is used to conduct summary appeal hearings. The time and location change was announced earlier this month.
It was shortly after 1:30 p.m., the rescheduled time, when a member of the audience in the front row shouted that she had an objection to the meeting because it was a violation of the state’s open meeting law.
Initially, there wasn’t a reaction to the objection and the meeting continued with the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance, along with the commissioners awarding certificates of special recognition to three staff members in the Controller’s office, followed by the IDC meeting.
The commissioners briefly discussed the matter with solicitor Melissa Guidry, then announced the recess before leaving the room.
The commissioners returned about 30 minutes later and reconvened the meeting at 2:18 p.m. and got down to the business on the agenda.
One of those items was the approval of a grant application to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for the Automated Red-Light Enforcement program (ARLE) for traffic signal upgrades for five county intersections.
The signals are at:
- Intersection of Route 30 and Marguerite/Village Road;
- Three consecutive signals on Mount Pleasant Road near The Boulevard Restaurant;
- Intersection of Route 119 and Grande Boulevard, near the Westmoreland County Prison.
According to Greg McCloskey, public works director, this is the third time the county has applied for the grant program, so he’s hoping the third time is the charm.
The grant application is for $300,000 to do basic upgrades to those traffic lights and the grant would be for a three-year term commencing at the date of the ARLE reimbursement agreement execution, if awarded.
In other business, the commissioners approved:
- Acceptance of $19,984 grant for drug treatment court ($10,000) and veterans treatment court ($9,984);
- Acceptance of $500 donation for Area Agency on Aging by estate of Eleanor G. Charles;
- Awarding of $320,859 contract to The Nutrition Group for senior center services for New Alexandria, New Florence and Valley senior centers;
- Collaborative agreement with Wesley Family Services working together with Behavioral Health and Development Services to provide comprehensive services to children, adolescents, adults and families, effective May 11, 2022 and continuing for two years;
- Purchase of two 2022 Ford Interceptors from Laurel Auto Sales for $90,716 for the coroner’s office;
- License agreement for $750 and advertising agreement for $270 with CBL/Westmoreland for upcoming county job fair June 28 at the mall;
- Agreement with E-Safe Technologies LLC for a 25-hour block of on-site consultation, analysis and guidance for the county’s technological environment at a cost of $3,375;
- Agreements with Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity to provide $5,000 per unit in Healthy Homes funds for 15 units with the county, and $20,000 per unit in Lead Hazard Control for 15 units within the county;
- Amendment to CDBG sub-recipient agreement between Union Mission of Latrobe Inc. and the county for the public safety department approved Jan. 14, 2021, terminating the agreement after the activity has been cancelled;
- Rejection of all bids for the summer kitchen canopy roof for the Westmoreland Conservation District because all bids received exceeded WCD’s budgeted amount;
- Awarding of contracts for resurfacing of Irwin Herminie Road to Tresco Paving at amount of $242,825 and resurfacing of county warehouse parking lot at 110 Vannear Ave. to A. Folino Construction Inc. in amount of $27,000;
- Licensing agreement with Kilocharge LLC to provide a turnkey project to install, manage and maintain electric vehicle charging stations at county parks;
- Acceptance of quote of $12,081 from Elk Air Conditioning & Heating for HVAC replacement at McKenna Center’s senior recreation room, to be paid out of the U.S. Department of Treasury Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund;
- Amendment to parking lease agreements with the City of Greensburg reducing number of spaces from 148 to 118 at lots throughout the city and North Huntingdon Square L.P., reducing the number of spaces in the Bean and Baguette parking lot from 34 spaces to 15;
- Appointments of Shawn Denning to Local Emergency Planning Committee, Robert W. MacPherson to the Westmoreland County Behavioral Health Advisory Board, Rebecca A. Parry to the Westmoreland County Land Bank and J. Woody Weissinger to the Westmoreland County Transit Authority to replace former Latrobe mayor Rosie Wolford;
- Reappointments of Ted Meyer to the Westmoreland County Behavioral Health & Developmental Services Advisory Board, and Laurie English, Daniel Dunmeyer and Marjorie Duranko to the Westmoreland-Fayette Workforce Development Board;
- Correct appointment of Robert C. Kahl Jr. to the Westmoreland-Fayette Workforce Development Board.
In addition, the commissioners announced the Westmoreland County Human Services Resource Fair will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 14 at WCCC and the commissioner’s public meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in the school amphitheater. In addition, Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher reminded the public about the upcoming county job fair, which will be held from 3-7 p.m. June 28 at Westmoreland Mall. The county is currently interviewing for 245 open positions.
