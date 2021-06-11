Westmoreland County commissioners declined to comment on the reported paid suspension of the county’s election bureau director, JoAnn Sebastiani.
“At this time we cannot talk about personnel until it’s finished,” commissioner Sean Kertes said to reporters after Thursday’s meeting. “Once we get everything squared away we’ll come back with comments.”
Added commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher: “I don’t have any comment on the election bureau at this time.”
Sebastiani was placed on paid suspension Tuesday, according to a report by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Sebastiani did not respond to requests for comment.
Commissioners did affirm confidence in the county’s election bureau employees despite recent staff issues.
“The employees we have in the office, they are the ones who are in the office on the front lines every day doing the jobs,” Kertes said. “I have confidence in the employees in the office right now they will do as they do when (constituents) call in to ask questions, they’ll be able to answer those questions.”
The final certification of 14 races from the May 18 primary election have been delayed since some write-in winners were not identified when results were pre-certified around June 2, county solicitor Melissa Guiddy wrote in an email to the Bulletin.
At that time, Guiddy said write-ins were not reported in races where there were too few votes cast for any one person to make it on the ballot in the November election — with the majority of the races with write-ins requiring a minimum of 10 votes. But after pre-certification, a manual review of write-ins discovered that sufficient votes were cast in certain races for individuals to have earned a ballot position through write-in votes.
As a result, the Board of Elections amended the certification for races for school board races in Burrell, Jeannette, and New Kensington, as well as council races in Irwin, Ligonier, Latrobe, Mt. Pleasant, New Stanton, Southwest Greensburg, West Leechburg, Vandergrift and Youngwood and two judges of election races in Penn Township.
The next county election board will meet June 15 to certify those races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.