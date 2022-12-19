While using more than $8 million of the county’s federal pandemic relief funds for annual appropriations that the county usually pays from its general fund, the Westmoreland County commissioners on Thursday adopted a final budget.
American Rescue Plan Act funds were earmarked for the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, Westmoreland County Community College and other affiliated organizations, allowing the county to maintain its current level of service and avoid raising taxes for the third year in a row.
All three commissioners voted to approve the $420 million budget, which includes expenses exceeding revenues by $5.6 million. However, the budget has been balanced by using surplus funds.
It was important, the commissioners said, to be able to continue to support those outside agencies, despite inflation and rising costs.
“With costs of everything going up, we want to support our outside agencies and keep them at the same level they were in 2022,” said Commissioner Sean Kertes.
The county was allotted $105.4 million in ARPA funds and has spent or allocated nearly $56 million, including the $8.3 million allocated to the outside agencies in the 2023 budget.
The airport authority was earmarked for more than $1.8 million for operations and another $871,000 for debt service, and WCCC is set to receive $2 million for operating expenses and another $1.5 million to cover debt payments. Both of those allocations mirror what they were awarded this year from general operating funds.
Other agencies that will also receive allocations include the Westmoreland County industrial Development Corporation, the federated library system and environmental programs like the Penn State Agricultural Extension, the county’s land and trust, historical society, farmland preservation efforts and PA Cleanways.
The commissioners understand this funding is a one-time deal.
“This money is a one-time shot. From this point on, we’ll come back and put it under the umbrella of the general fund. While we have this money, why not use it to offset and free up money for the other services we have?” Kertes said.
During the budget process, the commissioners slashed half of the proposed $10.9 million deficit from the preliminary budget that was introduced in November through increased revenue projections and a reduction in planned capital purchases.
According to the spending plan, taxes will generate more than $88 million in revenue – 24% of all money generated in 2023. Also, the budget calls for $147 million to be allocated for social service programs, with 35% of the budget paying for human services.
Despite using pandemic relief funds to help balance the budget, the commissioners don’t believe it will impact the county’s long-term financial future.
One reason, according to one commissioner, is there are expectations of additional tax revenue in the years ahead.
“This board has sold or brought in more business than any previous board,” said Commissioner Douglas Chew. “Because of supply chain issues, we have not seen the tax revenue as a result of those sales. While it may not seem like a sustainable way, we are very confident in the properties that are being built on generating tax revenues in the very near future.”
However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a need for additional revenue or cuts in spending in the future. The county’s surplus is projected to be reduced by about $4 million by the end of next year. In years past, commissioners have relied on that surplus to balance their budgets.
In 2019, taxes were raised to 21.49 mills. The commissioners held that tax rate for 2023 as well.
In addition, the commissioners also set their meeting schedule for 2023, including the dates of Jan. 12 and 26, Feb. 16, March 16, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 17, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 2, Nov. 27 and Dec. 21. All meetings take place at 10 a.m. at the commissioners’ public meeting room in the Westmoreland County Courthouse except for June 8, when the meeting will be held at Hannastown, and Nov. 27, when the meeting is slated for Room 101 at the courthouse.
Also, the commissioners’ agenda meetings are scheduled for 11 a.m. in Room 101 at the courthouse for the following dates: Jan. 10, Jan. 24, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 6, July 11, Aug. 15, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Oct. 31 and Dec. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.