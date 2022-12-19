While using more than $8 million of the county’s federal pandemic relief funds for annual appropriations that the county usually pays from its general fund, the Westmoreland County commissioners on Thursday adopted a final budget.

American Rescue Plan Act funds were earmarked for the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, Westmoreland County Community College and other affiliated organizations, allowing the county to maintain its current level of service and avoid raising taxes for the third year in a row.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

