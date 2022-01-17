Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew is on the mend after he learned earlier this month that he tested positive a second time for coronavirus.
The first-term Republican said he has been home experiencing symptoms from the virus.
Chew started feeling mild symptoms on Jan. 8 and tested that same day. His rapid test was negative, but the PCR test was positive. He got the results on Jan. 9.
“Because I have family members near me who are immunocompromised and some with some bad cancer at present even, I generally get tested as soon as I think I have an illness.”
“My symptoms this week have been pretty mild,” Chew wrote in an email. “I’m only 51, but my blood pressure and weight are both elevated, so I was a candidate for Pfizer’s new oral medicine, Paxlovid.”
According to Chew, he started taking Paxlovid last Monday and by Thursday he was already starting to feel better.
“I really felt good on Friday. Today, my congestion is gone. And my only remaining symptom is the fatigue,” wrote Chew.
This isn’t the first time Chew has battled coronavirus.
“My first diagnosis was Oct. 4, 2020,” he said. ”The first bout took about 2-3 weeks to clear, and several months before the exhaustion and fatigue were gone. My pulsox around day 10 dipped into the mid-80% range. I had a lot of congestion, and I felt it was a miserable experience.”
The virus surged at the courthouse in the late fall of 2020 and early 2021 with all three commissioners testing positive by the end of the year. The surge prompted county officials to close a number of specific offices for a time to stop the spread of the disease among staffers.
Although cases are surging throughout the country, state and even here in Westmoreland County, mostly attributed to the omicron variant, no closures or altering of any government functions have been ordered at the county level.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, more than 3,000 new cases of coronavirus have been reported over the last week, including 905 on Saturday.
Unlike previous variants, the omicron variant reportedly has been found to have a substantially higher risk of reinfection.
The week before his positive test, Chew was at the courthouse and attended a public meeting on Jan. 3.
