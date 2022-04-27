Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with CompetePA, a coalition of more than 160 businesses and organizations, recently completed a productive three-day legislative gathering in Harrisburg.
Their purpose was to lobby the critical needs of reducing Pennsylvania’s Corporate Net Income Tax (CNI), which is one of the highest in the country. Although Governor Tom Wolf placed this item as one of many initiatives within his 2022/2023 budget, any rate decrease must move well beyond 1% percent in order for any reduction to make a difference in Westmoreland County and throughout the commonwealth, Chamber officials said, especially in hopes of keeping and attracting companies while increasing population and growing jobs.
Most importantly, any change within the tax code must “fully” lift the cap on current Net Operating Losses (NOL’s), while making sure that any “Addbacks” upon Wolf’s recent proposal are excluded to ensure the success of future growth while advancing the competitiveness for our region.
Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce joined representation and tax experts from PPG, Phillips, Alcoa, Kennametal and American Eagle, as well as the Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Chambers during the three-day legislative advocacy efforts.
Chamber officials provided a brief background on the coalition and key talking points during the recent visit to Harrisburg:
- CompetePA is a coalition of more than 160 businesses and organizations representing more than half of the private sector employment in Pennsylvania.
- The coalition formed in 2005 and they have been speaking on behalf of the business community with one voice on corporate tax reform policy since that time.
- One out of every two workers in the state is employed by a CompetePA member.
But now more than ever, Chamber officials say they need Pennsylvania to be more competitive.
“Our ask today is that you materially reduce Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax rate to a level that makes us competitive with other states,” Chamber officials wrote. “We oppose any subjective, broad expansion of the Department of Revenue’s taxing authority. The coalition also opposes any reforms which are proposed in an overreaching and/or ambiguous manner, as this creates uncertainty and invites litigation. Finally, no policies that would enhance state revenue should be made retroactive to the taxpayer. We also encourage you to lift the cap on NOLs. When speaking to House Members, reference our support for Rep. Kail’s HB 1960.”
Chamber officials also provided proof points to back up their priorities:
- Pennsylvania has the highest non-graduated corporate net income tax rate in the country, and states around us are using it to their advantage.
- Recently, Intel made a $20 billion investment announcement in Ohio. Due to Pennsylvania’s CNI tax rate, the commonwealth didn’t even make the initial list to be considered for that opportunity. Moreover, Ohio actively markets that businesses should “move or expand your business to Ohio to benefit from our business-friendly climate with a 0% CNI tax rate.”
- A move from 9.99% to just 8.99% still keeps Pennsylvania as one of the highest CNI tax rates in the nation. That is why a material jump to at least 7.99% with a path to 4.99% would give a serious signal to investors and site selectors that Pennsylvania is open for business.
- Pennsylvania’s citizens bear the burden of a high CNI tax rate. According to the Tax Foundation, “Ultimately, people bear the economic burden of high corporate taxes; customers through higher prices and workers through lower wages.”
- Pennsylvania is also one of only a few states that caps the amount of net operating losses (NOLs) a company can offset against its current corporate net income. For cyclical companies – like manufacturers and high-growth start-ups – that means tax rates here are several times higher than in competing states.
- These two issues are seriously undermining our ability to attract businesses and create jobs here in Pennsylvania.
“We know these issues are being discussed in conjunction with the state budget, and we strongly encourage you to let your leadership know that you’re hearing from businesses across the state,” Chamber officials said.
