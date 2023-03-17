Westmoreland County is expecting another $26 million as part of a national settlement of opioid lawsuits after the county commissioners voted Thursday for additional settlements with national pharmacies like Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.

The settlement would result in phased allocations over the next 15 years. In total, the county will receive yearly installments totaling more than $48 million.

