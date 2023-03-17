Westmoreland County is expecting another $26 million as part of a national settlement of opioid lawsuits after the county commissioners voted Thursday for additional settlements with national pharmacies like Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.
The settlement would result in phased allocations over the next 15 years. In total, the county will receive yearly installments totaling more than $48 million.
The state thus far has secured about $2.2 billion in settlement payments from drug manufacturers and distributors accused of spreading opioid abuse throughout the United States. Last year, the county, along with 11 of its largest municipalities, signed on to the first settlement phase that allocated about $22 million to local government over 17 years.
“The more money the better, so we’re excited (about the settlement),” said Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher.
Although no money has been allocated yet, the commissioners said a plan is still being formulated on how to spend the settlement funds.
“We have a preliminary outline on where this money collectively will be going toward. There is a massive amount of restrictions on it,” said Commissioner Sean Kertes.
He added the money will go back to the public and support proper needs of community members who have been affected by drugs.
County officials have struggled for years to deal with the growing impacts of the opioid epidemic. From 2014 through 2017, local fatal overdoses had more than doubled. A record number of 193 drug-related deaths were reported in 2017, according to the coroner’s office.
After a fews years of declines, fatal overdoses rose to 168 in 2021. Newly released numbers from the coroner’s office show fatal overdoses dropped in 2022 to 118.
The county already has received more than $2.5 million from the initial opioid lawsuit settlement last year that will be shared with Derry, Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Lower Burrell, Mount Pleasant, Murrysville, New Kensington, North Huntingdon Township, Penn Township, Rostraver Township and Unity Township. Those same communities also will be part of this second settlement.
Originally, commissioners said members of those communities could be part of a select committee to help formulate the plan to distribute funds, but that has since been scrapped and the commissioners will decide how the money will be spent with input from Robert Hamilton, the head of the county’s Human Services department.
The money cannot be used to pay for law enforcement programs, commissioners confirmed.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.