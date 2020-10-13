A backlog of mail-in ballots for November’s general election bound for Westmoreland County voters was expected to be addressed by the county’s contracted mailing company over the weekend, according to a news release issued Friday by the county commissioners.
The first batch of absentee and mail-in ballot applications was submitted on Oct. 3 to Mid-West Direct, the firm hired by the county to mail out the more than 58,000 ballots. Those ballots were to begin being mailed out Oct. 6, but as of Oct. 8 had not been mailed, according to a news release.
Around 8,000 ballots were being mailed out Friday, according to a news release issued that day by the commissioners.
The Westmoreland County Commissioners last month approved an agreement to pay Mid-West Direct up to $170,000 to serve as the county’s mail house for the absentee and mail-in ballots.
Friday’s news release also reminded county voters of their options for returning absentee and mail-in ballots. In addition to returning the ballots by mail, voters who prefer to hand deliver their ballots can return them in person to the Westmoreland County Election Bureau in Suite 109 of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg.
The Election Bureau is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Beginning today, Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Election Bureau will be open for extended hours until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
The county’s Election Board, set to convene today, Oct. 13, is expected to approve a list of official drop box and satellite ballot submission locations, according to the news release.
On Friday, community group Voice of Westmoreland announced its members were circulating a petition calling on the county to place at least six ballot drop boxes in various parts of the county.
“Throughout our history, generations of Americans have come together to make a future where our voices are heard and rights are respected, no matter our color, income, or ZIP code”, said Diana Steck, a volunteer leader of Voice of Westmoreland.
“This is the most important election of our lifetime. We need ballot drop boxes to be placed in all regions of the county.”
The petition calls for the purchase and placement of additional ballot drop boxes in Monessen, New Kensington, Mount Pleasant, Ligonier, Latrobe and Rostraver.
The county is also holding training sessions for poll workers ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. Those training sessions began Saturday, Oct. 10. Additional trainings, at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the following dates: today, Tuesday, Oct. 13; Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17.
County officials also reminded residents of the following important dates ahead of the election:
Oct. 19 is the last day to register to vote before the Nov. 3 general election.
Oct. 27 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
The deadline for returning mail-in and absentee ballots is Nov. 3. Ballots being returned by mail must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Ballots can also be returned in person to the Westmoreland County Election Bureau by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Mail-in and absentee ballots that are postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day must be received by the Westmoreland County Election Bureau by Nov. 6. The Nov. 6 deadline applies only to ballots that have been returned by mail. Ballots cannot be delivered in person after 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
“Even under these unprecedented circumstances, the security and integrity of our election process remains our highest objective,” according to the county’s news release. “Please remember that masks and social distancing will be required at all polling locations for the safety of both voters and election officials.”
