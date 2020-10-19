The Westmoreland County Elections Bureau recently announced the locations and hours for mail-in ballot drop boxes throughout the county and issued a reminder that today, Oct. 19, is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21, there will be a drop box available from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week through Election Day, Nov. 3, in the lobby of the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Main Street in Greensburg.
The other drop box locations are set to be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for the next two weekends.
On Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 1, drop boxes will be available at Westmoreland County Community College, Fifth Ave. in New Kensington; Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township and the Adult Probation Office on River Drive in Monessen.
On Sunday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 31, drop boxes will be available at the Student Achievement Center Building at Westmoreland County Community College’s Youngwood Campus and at the Community College Building on Mellon Road in Murrysville.
In addition to returning the absentee and mail-in ballots at the drop box locations, the ballots can be returned by by mail or returned in person to the Westmoreland County Election Bureau in Suite 109 of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg.
The Election Bureau is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is now open for extended hours until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday each week.
The deadline for returning mail-in and absentee ballots is Nov. 3. Ballots being returned by mail must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Ballots can also be returned in person to the Westmoreland County Election Bureau by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Mail-in and absentee ballots that are postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day must be received by the Westmoreland County Election Bureau by Nov. 6. The Nov. 6 deadline applies only to ballots that have been returned by mail. Ballots cannot be delivered in person after 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
According to the Elections Bureau page on the Westmoreland County website, there had been 65,909 applications for mail-in ballots approved as of Saturday, Oct. 17, with 51,643 mail-in ballots delivered to the post office for distribution to voters. The Elections Bureau had received 11,904 completed mail-in ballots as of Saturday.
Oct. 27 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot.
On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For the June 2 primary election, poll workers wore masks in each of the county’s 300-plus voting precincts, and the county recommended that voters don face coverings as well.
The touch-screen computer voting systems were cleaned after each use, and voters were given cotton swabs to use rather than touching the screens with their fingers.
Poll workers also limited the number of voters allowed inside each precinct at one time during the primary election, and asked those waiting outside the precincts to observe social distancing guidelines.
