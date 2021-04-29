The Westmoreland County Election Board this week approved multiple drop box locations where voters will be able to deposit their completed mail-in ballots for the May 18 primary election.
Beginning May 3, a drop box will be available in the lobby of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. That drop box will be available until 8 p.m. on May 18.
Four other regional drop boxes will be open on Saturdays leading up to the election.
From 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, the county will collect mail-in ballots at three regional drop box locations:
- Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township;
- Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC), Fifth Avenue in New Kensington;
- Westmoreland County Adult Probation Office, Riverview Drive in Monessen.
The following Saturday, May 15, mail-in ballots will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Student Achievement Center Building on WCCC's Youngwood Campus as well as the WCCC New Kensington location and the probation office in Monessen.
Drop boxes will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 16 at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and the Student Achievement Center Building on WCCC's Youngwood Campus.
The county first implemented the regional drop boxes for mail-in ballots for the November 2020 general election. The drop box locations will again be staffed by a county employee and monitored by video surveillance.
The deadline to apply to vote in the May 18 primary election is May 3, and the deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the election is May 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.