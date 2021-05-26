While the 2021 Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Airshow will feature famed acts like the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, spectators’ vantage point at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport will be a bit different this weekend.
Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this year’s airshow — set for May 29-30 at the Unity Township airport — has been moved to a “drive-in” format, in which 1,000 vehicles each day will be permitted on the field for the show. Attendees will stay near their vehicles in alternating rows to provide social distancing safety.
Headlining the 2021 airshow will be the iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The famed aerial squad is celebrating their 75th anniversary and will show off their new Super Hornet F-18 jets at this weekend’s event.
A special addition this year is a “Heroes’ Tribute Flight” is planned as a prelude to the airshow. Four performers from the airshow roster — Jim Tobul, Scott “Scooter” Yoak, Skip Stewart and Rob Holland — will trail smoke in formation on a circuitous 100-plus mile course over cities, towns and villages around Westmoreland County each day of the show.
The pilots will be flying a pair of World War II-era fighter planes — an F4U Corsair and a P-51 Mustang — along with a Stewart’s Pitts Special biplane and Holland’s modified MXS aerobatic plane.
“They’re flying from (the airport) to Ligonier and all points in between,” Monzo said previously, adding that the pilots will also fly over other county locales such as Greensburg, Mount Pleasant, Rostraver and Vandergrift.
Monzo said the flights are a tribute to first responders, frontline workers and essential workers who have kept the region together during the pandemic.
“It’s a tribute for all the people who made it through COVID, for anyone that’s done anything to help us get through this,” he said.
Gates will open at 11 a.m. both days of the airshow. Tickets remain available at all area Shop ‘n Save stores. Purchasers must choose which day they will attend — Saturday, May 29, or Sunday, May 30. Car passes cost $100 per vehicle, with up to eight occupants, with an additional charge for oversized vehicles. VIP tickets are sold out, Monzo said.
Monzo said the airshow will also be livestreamed online and broadcast on local radio. The show will be broadcast via radio on 1480 AM beginning at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, with 98.7 FM and 910 AM to pick up coverage at 11 a.m. Additionally, 1480 AM will continue coverage until the end of the day. The airshow will be broadcast on all frequencies Sunday, with coverage to begin at 9:45 a.m.
Aside from the Blue Angels, an F-22 Raptor will also perform, along with aerobatic entertainer Greg Koontz and the performers in the tribute flight, plus a few other surprises.
Because of the Super Hornet’s loud engines, airport authority member Don Rossi has recommended that airshow visitors wear earplugs. Monzo added that ear muffs will available for purchase.
While no static displays will be at this year’s airshow, Monzo said airport officials anticipate having four to five major exhibitors that guests can visit during the two-day event, including exhibits from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Shop ‘n Save and more.
For more airshow details, visit www.palmerairport.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.