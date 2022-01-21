In a special meeting on Tuesday, all three Westmoreland County commissioners voted to approve the refinancing of more than $5 million in bonds for Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township — a cost-saving move that will reportedly save taxpayers $140,000 per year through 2029.
With these approvals, the financial plan that the commissioners and the county’s airport authority board signed initially back in December can now move forward. It is part of a financial agreement between the two entities to continue a financial relationship that has been in place for decades. County taxpayers foot the bill for debt incurred to operate both the Unity airport and a smaller airport in Rostraver, according to the agreement.
More than $2.6 million is allocated to the airport authority in the final 2022 budget, including $769,000 to continue paying off existing debt.
Also at the meeting, the commissioners approved a maintenance and services agreement between the district attorney’s office and the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Institute (PDAI) to implement and maintain a system that provides victims with information when inmates are released or transferred from one correctional facility to another. The agreement for the system, Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification System (SAVIN), is for a term from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022.
