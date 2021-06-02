A country-themed bar featuring the area’s only professionally endorsed mechanical riding bull is coming to Live! Casino.
PBR Pittsburgh is set to open June 11 next to Sports and Social Steel City inside the casino at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township.
“There is nothing like PBR Pittsburgh in the area,” said Live! Casino general manager Sean Sullivan. “We’re eager to see our guests kick up their heels, listen to live country music and tackle the infamous mechanical riding bull during a fun night out. PBR country bar is one not to be missed and adds another diverse offering of best-in-class experiences for our guests.”
PBR — Professional Bull Riders — is one of the fastest-growing spectator sports in the country. The 4,560-square-foot bar will incorporate line dancing, specialty-themed Friday nights, midnight military salutes and private VIP booths.
“Since the first PBR country bar launched in 2008, the concept has been a phenomenal success,” said Sean Gleason, commissioner and CEO of PBR. “PBR country bars, now in 10 locations around the country, provide a strong daily brand presence for the sport in a fun, lifestyle venue where our fans can come out and release their inner cowboy. We are thrilled to open our newest location here at Live! Casino in the greater Pittsburgh region.”
PBR Pittsburgh will be managed by a first-class team, including operations manager Dustin “DJ” Givner, a well-regarded professional in the Pittsburgh restaurant and bar industry. Givner played an active role in the opening of more than 30 bars and entertainment venues, including Burgatory, Tequila Cowboy and Local Bar + Kitchen. During his professional career, he has trained hundreds of industry managers. While serving as manager and marketing director for Tequila Cowboy, a 20,000-square-foot venue near Heinz Field, Givner helped to generate $10 million in annual sales. His duties included overseeing all daily operations, front house management, social media and advertising, as well as event bookings.
“We’re excited to have someone of Dustin’s caliber manage all aspects of PBR Pittsburgh,” Sullivan said. “His track record of success and experience will help create countless career opportunities at PBR Pittsburgh and ensure that each visitor has a tremendous entertainment experience.”
“PBR Pittsburgh is more than a bar, it’s an attitude and way of life that celebrates your free spirit – your wild side,” Givner said. “We’re looking forward to bringing this unique and exciting concept to Live! Casino.”
PBR Pittsburgh at Live! Casino joins nine other successful locations around the country including: Baltimore, Maryland; Hampton, Virginia; Louisville, Kentucky; St. Louis, Missouri; Kansas City, Missouri; Arlington, Texas, in the Arlington Entertainment District; Atlanta, Georgia; Norfolk, Virginia; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the heart of the Philadelphia Sports Complex.
PBR Pittsburgh will be open Thursdays through Saturdays. For more information, visit: www.PBRPittsburgh.com
