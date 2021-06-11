Yee-haw!
Live! Casino’s new country-themed bar officially opens today, June 11, inside the casino at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township.
PBR Pittsburgh — featuring the area’s only professionally endorsed mechanical riding bull — will be located next to Sports and Social Steel City.
The casino on Thursday held a sneak preview of the area’s newest country-themed bar during which media representatives could take a turn trying out the mechanical bull.
“The new PBR Pittsburgh which opens this weekend is extremely exciting because it’s entertainment — and that’s the business we’re in,” said Live! Casino general manager Sean Sullivan. “We provide entertainment to all different demographics, different age groups ... everyone who we can.”
PBR — Professional Bull Riders — is one of the fastest-growing spectator sports in the country. The 4,560-square-foot bar will incorporate line dancing, specialty-themed Friday nights, midnight military salutes and private VIP booths.
PBR Pittsburgh will be open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
Sullivan said that the country-themed bar will be a great venue for special events, such as birthdays, bridal events and other celebrations.
PBR Pittsburgh will be managed by a first-class team, including operations manager Dustin “DJ” Givner, a well-regarded professional in the Pittsburgh restaurant and bar industry. His duties included overseeing all daily operations, front house management, social media and advertising, as well as event bookings.
PBR Pittsburgh at Live! Casino joins nine other locations around the country including: Baltimore, Maryland; Hampton, Virginia; Louisville, Kentucky; St. Louis, Missouri; Kansas City, Missouri; Arlington, Texas, in the Arlington Entertainment District; Atlanta, Georgia; Norfolk, Virginia; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the heart of the Philadelphia Sports Complex.
“If anything it’s just so unique for this area,” Sullivan said. “It’s a commitment to WC, but it also has the ability to reach into Washington County, Fayette County, Allegheny County and get people here.”
For more information, visit: www.PBRPittsburgh.com.
