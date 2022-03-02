An auxiliary police force known as the fire police could undergo a name change and be put under the authority of Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman if a proposed ordinance is approved by Latrobe City Council.
Council members on Monday discussed the ordinance, which would amend the city’s code so that the police chief has the authority to oversee the functions and operations of the organization, including expenditures.
In addition, if approved, the ordinance will change the name of the organization to the Auxiliary Police.
Originally, the question of oversight was broached in 2019 as part of a recommendation from Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile, and at the time, it was believed that the force was already under the authority of the police chief, but no documentation could be found.
As the fire department does not control the force, Brasile said it is more appropriate for the organization to be under the authority of the police chief.
In other business, council will also consider the following at its next regular meeting:
• Application for a statewide local share assessment grant for replacement of the traffic signal at Ligonier Street and Avenue D, one of the oldest in the city;
• Awarding a contract to Ligonier Construction, the lone bidder, for $231,000 for compactor repairs at the transfer station facility;
• Rejection of bids for furnishing equipment and an operator at an hourly rate for 2022 after it’s been discovered that awarding contract would not result in any cost savings for the city;
• A resolution approving Schultheis Electric for electric services as needed, at an hourly rate for 2022;
• Authorizing Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. to advertise and seek bids for the 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project and Courtyard Plaza improvements, cantilever repairs at the parking garage, and the hot mix paving project for 2022;
• A motion rescinding several sections of Chapter 183 Bicycles and Skateboards of the city code, along with researching the possibility of merging it with code overseeing rules regarding e-scooters and motorized wheelchairs.
