John W. Sleasman and Eric Bartels

Former Latrobe Police Chief John W. Sleasman reads over a proclamation presented Tuesday by Mayor Eric Bartels on behalf of city council.

 PHOTO BY JOSEPH BELL

Latrobe City Council on Tuesday presented a proclamation to recognize former police chief John W. Sleasman, who retired from the position in 2022.

“John W. Sleasman has served and protected the citizens of the Greater Latrobe area with honor and distinction throughout his 28-year career,” Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels said as he read the proclamation during council’s Tuesday evening meeting. “Hired in 1994, John’s excellent police skills were reflected by a promotion to detective in 2010, and ultimately, chief of police in 2018. John embarked on his life of service to the United States Army and Army National Guard, retiring in 2004 as a sergeant first class.”

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

