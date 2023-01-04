Latrobe City Council on Tuesday presented a proclamation to recognize former police chief John W. Sleasman, who retired from the position in 2022.
“John W. Sleasman has served and protected the citizens of the Greater Latrobe area with honor and distinction throughout his 28-year career,” Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels said as he read the proclamation during council’s Tuesday evening meeting. “Hired in 1994, John’s excellent police skills were reflected by a promotion to detective in 2010, and ultimately, chief of police in 2018. John embarked on his life of service to the United States Army and Army National Guard, retiring in 2004 as a sergeant first class.”
Sleasman also served as field coordinator for the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and as a member of the Laurel Highlands DUI Task Force.
“(Sleasman) received numerous citations, letters of commendation and certificates of recognition from the city of Latrobe, state Attorney General – now Gov.-elect – Josh Shapiro, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for his dedication and professionalism,” Bartels said. “We extend a heartfelt thanks, gratitude and appreciation for all he has done for us and for all he has meant to our community. We wish all the best in the future for John and his family.”
Sleasman announced his retirement plans during an Aug. 22, 2022, city council meeting. Sleasman in October 2018, was promoted from detective to chief of police. He succeeded James Bumar, who retired Aug. 31, 2018.
Latrobe Police Sgt. Robert Derk has been officer-in-charge since Aug. 31, 2022. City council on Sept. 12, 2022 passed a resolution appointing Derk as officer-in-charge and acting police chief.
“I’ve had nothing but support from the administration, various city managers that I’ve worked for, and last but not least, all the officers I’ve worked with,” Sleasman said. “We have a great bunch of officers here.”
City council in November 2022 voted to advertise the police chief position. The position was posted on the Pennsylvania Municipal League’s website under “Municipal Jobs Junction.” The deadline, according to the online job posting, is Jan. 31.
While Latrobe City Council typically meets the second and fourth Monday of each month, Tuesday’s meeting, in addition to regular business, addressed a reorganization agenda that officials must tend to on a yearly basis.
Council took action on nine resolutions to confirm appointments and reappointments to various city boards and positions. Karen Meholic was appointed by a 6-0 vote to be city secretary; Lee Demosky and Meyer Darragh law firm was appointed by a 6-0 vote as solicitor; Dan Schmitt, P.E. and Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. was appointed by a 6-0 vote to be city engineer; Bruce Jones was reappointed by a 6-0 vote to the Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation Commission for a four-year term; James Miller was reappointed by a 6-0 vote to the Latrobe Zoning Hearing Board for a five-year term; Diane Mogle was reappointed by a 6-0 vote to the Latrobe Industrial Development Authority for a five-year term; Charles Dominick was reappointed by a 6-0 vote to the Latrobe Municipal Authority for a five-year term, and John Brasile was reappointed by a 5-0 vote as fire chief for a two-year term. Councilman Robert Forish abstained from the vote for fire chief. Bartels, along with council members Ann Amatucci, Ralph Jenko, James Kelley and William Yuhaniak, voted to approve. Council member Bridget DiVittis was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
The ninth resolution, setting service fees for 2023, passed by a 6-0 vote.
Bartels said he anticipates council will later this month recognize the Greater Latrobe School District Student Showcase recipient.
“We’ve made a decision but I’ve yet to notify the school district,” Bartels said. “Now that they’re back in session, I’ll do so. It’s my intention for us to honor this student and family during our agenda meeting later this month.”
Latrobe Municipal Authority board member Carl “Skip” Bollinger addressed council members Tuesday regarding the board’s recent decision to increase the water and sewage departments’ operations and administration fees by 50 cents each.
“I’d like to make a clarification that was in the Bulletin on Dec. 22 of last year from Unity Township,” Bollinger said. “They were disappointed that the authority wasn’t given any advance notice on the increase and suggested a lack of professional courtesy where they didn’t know anything about the increase. And (Unity Township Municipal Authority board member) Mr. (Mike) O’Barto said he’d like to see ‘better communication with the LMA board instead of reading about it in the newspaper.’
“At our Nov. 15 meeting, all seven board members were present and given the budget. Mr. (Neal) Fenton was there, he was given the budget, why he didn’t give the budget to Unity Township in a manner that it should’ve been…”
Fenton serves as UTMA’s liaison to the LMA.
“It seems like every time we try to raise or do anything, we end up in litigation, and you already know we’re in a long litigation with them because that’s what they do, they go to litigation,” Bollinger said. “That’s my report.”
The LMA at its Dec. 20, 2022, meeting unanimously approved increasing the water and sewage departments’ operations and administration fees by 50 cents each. Fees for water will increase from $6.75 to $7.25, and for sewage, from $7 to $7.50. Water usage rates will not increase.
The new fee schedule for the water department went into effect Jan. 1, and customers will see the change on their February bill. The LMA must send notice of the increase to Derry Township, Unity Township and Youngstown Borough municipal authorities and customers before implementing the sewage increase, which will take effect in April.
The rate increase will help cover rising costs and help bolster the LMA’s funds to cover system updates and repairs, according to Terri Hauser, LMA manager.
Scott Wajdic, director of public works for Latrobe, told council new lighting is scheduled to be installed at Third Ward Park by the end of the month.
Also, handrails have been installed at the parking garage in addition to continued work at the courtyard plaza.
Derk shared various police matters to city council members during his report.
“We had a stolen vehicle (Monday) and we were able to identify the individual who stole it, but unfortunately he made his way down to the Belle Vernon area in the stolen vehicle and committed a home invasion type robbery down there,” Derk said. “We’ll have warrants out for that individual, but other than that it’s been steady, nothing too significant.”
The department’s search for a pool of municipal police officer applicants is drawing to a close as Friday, Jan. 6, at 4 p.m. is the deadline.
“We’ve gotten quite a few back so I’m very happy about that,” Derk said.
Applications have been out for roughly six weeks.
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in council chambers.
