A proposed extensive facelift of Latrobe Amtrak Station took another step toward reality Monday as city council members approved land development plans for the site.
Ellen C. Pannell, third party coordinator for Amtrak ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Stations Program, attended Monday’s Latrobe City Council meeting to discuss the project with elected officials.
“This has been a long time coming and it’s an incredibly complex station,” she said. “It’s taken a long time to get the design but we’re getting there…we’re almost there.”
The work will be completed in phases to allow continued station use by passengers throughout the duration of construction. Once the project is completed, the station will be accessible to better serve passengers with disabilities, which is a priority for Amtrak.
Planned improvements include:
• Construction of a new accessible concrete and brick platform with new lighting, guardrails and signage;
• Construction of a new covered pedestrian ramp system from the parking area to the elevated platform and shelters;
• Rehabilitation of the existing historic shelter and platform canopy, and
• Rebuilding the existing covered stairway from the parking level to the platform level.
“The ADA Stations Program is tasked with bringing all the stations and Amtrak service across the country where we have ADA responsibilities into compliance with ADA codes and regulations,” Pannell said. “Here at Latrobe, Amtrak has responsibilities with the platform, parking and for a small shelter on the platform.”
Designs call for the installation of a “covered ramp system off to the east side parking lot.”
“That will give anyone with mobility issues the ability to go from parking level up to the platform level,” Pannell said. “We will be refurbishing the stairways that go up from that parking lot, and we’ll be refurbishing the shelter that’s on the platform.”
Parking lot improvements include new paving, lighting, striping and two new accessible spaces, in addition to new landscaping to the entire area.
“We’re still waiting for a few external approvals, mostly historic,” Pannell said. “Once we get through those, we’ll go directly into bidding, then construction. It’s pre-funded by federal money, so we do not have to wait for any money to be in place.”
Pannell acknowledged city officials and various departments who helped Amtrak’s design team. She was joined Monday by Joey DiSalvo, owner of DiSalvo’s Station Restaurant.
While the historic station itself exists, the intercity rail station located along McKinley Avenue currently serves as DiSalvo’s Station Restaurant.
“It’s a very complex design, and I’d very much like to thank (DiSalvo),” Pannell said. “His cooperation throughout this entire design and investigation has been really helpful.”
Pannell did not have a total cost estimate Monday, but she told council the final price tag will be several millions.
“We’d like to be able to start construction up through the fall, but construction will take two years, probably, because of the phases,” she said. “We will continue to have active service from Latrobe during the entire project. It will be in at least two major phases, if not three minor phases, in order to get this done. We’ve been working with Mr. DiSalvo on the impact that would have on his operation.”
Latrobe City Councilman James Kelley questioned if any part of the project could impact local traffic, but Pannell said she believed all activity would take place on the property.
At the close of the most recent fiscal year, Amtrak reported it had brought 20 stations into compliance with the ADA after investments totaling approximately $96 million.
Another 39 stations are targeted for completion this fiscal year at a forecasted investment of $165 million.
Pannell said rail station properties in Johnstown and Greensburg are also on the list right now, and currently in the design phase.
DiSalvo said the project has his full support, noting the process has been one of the best things that has happened to him.
“I’m glad to get the help because I can’t do it by myself,” DiSalvo said. “Any help is great and I’m very satisfied.”
In addition to Kelley, all Latrobe City Council members were present, including Ann Amatucci, Bridget DiVittis, Robert Forish, Ralph Jenko, James Yuhaniak, and Mayor Eric Bartels.
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. April 24 in council chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.