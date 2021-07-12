Latrobe City Council unanimously approved a new agreement with Norfolk Southern for the Ligonier Street railroad underpass rehabilitation project Monday night, but they weren’t happy about it.
The project, a partnership between the city, Norfolk Southern and PennDOT, encompassed repairs to the sidewalks and lighting, salt barriers along the sides of the rails, painting, and handicapped accessible ramps, according to John Greiner, city solicitor. But, it hit a snag in October when Norfolk Southern communicated to the city that they would require an engineering study when a railroad representative had previously informed the city that an engineering study would not be required.
Work on the project, which had already been bid out and began, grinned to halt while the city and Norfolk Southern tried to work things out. Norfolk Southern is requiring their engineers review the project and that a railroad security personnel be assigned. While the city maintains it had approval from a Norfolk Southern representative — a vice president of the company — the company stated that the representative did not have the authority to make that call. The extra costs, determined to be approximately $34,000, will be the responsibility of the city, according to Greiner. That includes $13,000 for the assignment of a Norfolk Southern security guard.
Ultimately, council and Mayor Rosie Wolford felt they had no choice but to approve the resolution and move ahead with the project.
“We are in an awkward position as a city,” Wolford said prior to the vote.
Council members were in complete agreement.
“It really pains me to see the city have to spend this money,” said councilman Ralph Jenko. “But, we have no choice.”
Greiner said the only other choice would’ve been litigation with Norfolk Southern, which would’ve taken time. Time they don’t have, said Greiner.
In addition, Greiner said pedestrian traffic has been blocked off for many months and that situation just can’t continue indefinitely.
“I really feel like we are being held hostage,” added Wolford.
“They are not being a very good neighbor,” she said. “This project was going to benefit us as well as them. They seem to have no interest in working with the communities they travel through.”
The Ligonier Street underpass was the first of three the city was interested in rehabilitating and now there is doubt whether all three can be done, according to Greiner. The other two were the Jefferson and Alexandria streets underpasses.
Funding for the project was to come from a grant through the state’s Multimodal Transporation Fund.
In other business, council approved a resolution placing a handicapped parking space at 114 Wagner St., authorized Gibson-Thomas to complete the application for PennDOT’s 2021 Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) grant and the donation of asphalt to Derry Township for the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Baseball parking lot improvement.
In addition, council approved an easement for the construction of steps at 323 Spring St., with the steps not to protrude further than 39 inches.
During public comment, neighbors from West Harrison Avenue requested council look at paving the alley behind their properties because on county and city maps it is deemed a road. They also are requesting it be added to the plowing route and a blind side mirror be installed. Wolford said the city will research the situation and direct the public works department to respond accordingly.
