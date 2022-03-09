The regular meeting of Derry Borough Council scheduled for Tuesday was not able to be held due to the lack of a quorum.
Council President Sara Cowan said the meeting will be rescheduled for next week with the day and time to be determined once she communicates with the entire council.
In addition to Cowan, Mayor Grant Nicely, Secretary/Treasurer Lori Latta, and council members Rob White and Daniel Chaney Sr. attended, but Barbara Phillips, Al Checca, Jim Ritenour and Chad Fabian were absent.
