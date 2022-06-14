Three weeks after promoting Terry Carcella to city manager, Latrobe City Council on Monday evening voted to fill two code enforcement/zoning positions.
In unanimous 6-0 votes, council approved the appointments of James Nieusma as full-time city zoning/code officer, and Tracy Legato as part-time code enforcement officer.
Nieusma, who will earn a salary of $50,000, replaces Carcella, who held the post for less than two months before replacing Michael Gray as city manager.
Nieusma comes to Latrobe with “25 years of police and security experience,” in addition to private industry and construction.
“For the past four years, I’ve been working for Ligonier Township in zoning and code, doing the floodplains and stormwater, pretty much anything Terry needed me to do,” Nieusma said. “That’s why (Carcella) was my advocate for this position. I look forward to helping out and doing whatever I can for the city. Judging from what I’ve seen here (Monday night), it’s going to be a very enjoyable position.”
Nieusma previously worked with Carcella when he was Ligonier Township’s manager.
Ligonier Township supervisors on Feb. 8 voted 4-1 not to renew Carcella’s contract, which was set to expire March 1.
Legato is expected to work less than 20 hours a week in her position as part-time code enforcement officer, earning $21,000.
“I’ve worked for Westinghouse for about 40 years in the finance area, and most recently I worked for Terry Carcella in Ligonier Township, primarily with zoning and permitting,” Legato said. “I’m glad to be here and I’ll do whatever I can to support the city of Latrobe.”
Legato’s anticipated start date is June 27.
Nieusma continues to assist Ligonier Township on Tuesdays and Thursdays until July 8. Meanwhile, he will start next week in Latrobe, working Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Councilman Robert Forish was absent from the meeting.
