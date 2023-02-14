City officials continue to make progress in the hiring process to name a new police chief in Latrobe.
Speaking Monday during city council’s meeting, Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels said officials are preparing to schedule interviews for eight applicants.
“We’ve authorized our city manager to reach out to those eight individuals to set up times for interviews,” Bartels said.
In a related issue, council voted to approve an agreement with Justifacts Credential Verification, Inc. based in Murrysville, to outsource background checks.
Outsourcing the background checks duties would avoid a potential conflict of interest as Latrobe Police Sgt. Robert Derk routinely handles those responsibilities.
Derk is among the applicants for the city’s vacant police chief position. He has been officer-in-charge since Aug. 31, 2022. City council on Sept. 12, 2022, formally passed a resolution appointing Derk as officer-in-charge and acting police chief. Former chief John Sleasman announced his retirement plans during an Aug. 22, 2022, city council meeting.
In related news from the police department, officials have started the testing process for applicants for a police officer position. Out of 21 applicants, 13 people showed up for the physical agility test, a turnout figure Derk described as “typical.” Of those 13 applicants, 11 passed the physical agility test. A written exam was administered Feb. 4; Derk told city council members that nine applicants passed.
“The next step in the process will be oral interviews, so it’s moving along,” he said. “It’s a long process but it’s a good vetting process.”
The potential new hire will replace an officer who has accepted a position with the Pennsylvania State Police.
“We have an officer who is leaving for the state police on Feb. 19,” Derk said. “He’s a very good officer, sorry to see him go but he’s looking for more opportunities.”
Additionally, the department is currently down to one auxiliary police officer, and needs at least three or four.
“Unfortunately it’s just a hard one to fill,” Derk said.
Derk last year advocated for higher pay for auxiliary police officers who typically work no more than one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon conducting traffic control and pedestrian crossing at Latrobe Elementary School.
Bartels questioned Derk on the basic requirements to fill an auxiliary police officer position.
“It’s basically being able to stand for more than an hour without any accommodations and directing traffic, and making good decisions, obviously,” Derk said. “Those are the basic requirements.”
Also stemming from the police department, Derk is looking to soon replace its records management system.
“It’s a requirement that we have this type of system in place that can record all our incidents and makes sure that all of our evidence is recorded,” Derk said, noting the system, called “Visual Alert,” has been in place for roughly 20 years. “In late October or early December, we received a letter stating that they’re now at the end-of-life cycle for that program, so basically there will be no more (technical) support for it.”
Derk is currently searching for a new program and scheduling demonstrations to find the best product for the department to use moving forward. He hopes to soon present a worthwhile replacement to council for future consideration.
Latrobe City Councilman Ralph Jenko, who also serves as deputy mayor, highlighted several properties within the city that may have code violations.
While Latrobe Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer James Nieusma said progress has been made, several problems still persist around the city.
Jenko questioned Nieusma on the status of property at 223 Main St., which houses Valley Graphics on the first floor.
“The initial leak is no longer showing signs of leaking, however (the business owner) is hearing leaks in the roof,” Nieusma said. “There has been work done and they’re still working. There’s progress being made but I haven’t directly spoken (with the landlord) but she does get things moving when I call her.
“I’ve never actually met her or spoken with her, but things happen when I leave her a message.”
Harry Strehle, who runs Valley Graphics on the first floor, told council of several issues he’s had while renting the storefront.
“Besides the leaking roof, what other issues have been addressed? That commercial property is riddled with issues,” Strehle said. “I’m just curious how anyone here expects any business to thrive downtown when there are structural issues like that.”
He likened the leaking roof to a “waterfall,” calling it “embarrassing.”
“I have a lot of pretty big clients coming into my store,” Strehle said, noting it can be embarrassing at times as issues continue.
Strehle said a plumber at one time attempted to fix an issue in an upper unit but appeared to be unsuccessful.
“The last time they fixed it, they put buckets down above my store,” Strehle said. “That’s the kind of progress that’s being made. I think Latrobe has a lot potential and I think we should all be doing a better job to fix this city up.”
Nieusma said he will continue outreach efforts with the landlord and anticipates increasing observational patrols around the city as he seeks to identify problem areas and code violations.
Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile reported “lower than normal” call volume for January during his monthly report to city council.
The Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department also recently implemented new breathing apparatus.
“That was $302,000 worth of equipment that we just put into service,” Brasile said. “We’re up to current standards now. It’s very expensive stuff but you have to have it. It was put into service last week.”
In addition to Bartels and Jenko, city council members present Monday included Ann Amatucci, Bridget DiVittis, Robert Forish, James Kelley and William Yuhaniak.
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in council chambers.
