Latrobe City Manager Terry Carcella presented a budget to council members Monday night which featured the reallocation of $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to balance the 2023 spending plan.
“The budget does not involve a tax increase but we had some issues and some of those issues deal with moving money around so that this would work for us for 2023,” Carcella told council during its meeting.
“There are some things that are new to the budget,” he said, including some expenses related to blight control. The budget totals $7.1 million. There was $100,000 in ARPA funding transferred to Liquid Fuels.
“We’re making stormwater separate funds and all that money is put into this year’s budget in 2022,” Carcella said. “In order to separate it, I have to see what were our real costs and we don’t really know that until the audit. If the auditors say $88,000 for sure, that’s excess money that needs to be part of the stormwater account and not part of the general fund.”
The budget is scheduled for possible adoption at Latrobe City Council’s Dec. 12 meeting.
“We don’t know the exact costs for stormwater and that’s part of the problem,” Carcella said in explaining how officials reached a balanced budget. “Once we get that down pat and understand what those costs are and once we know what we need to operate and maintain the system, we’ll be in better shape.
“It can be difficult to piece it together and the costs that we have with fuel and other things that went up in price. There’s a lot of nuances and it can be very complicated.”
Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels said he was pleased with the spending plan, particularly because constituents in recent months have questioned the budget status for 2023.
“I know that as far as the general public is concerned, they like to hear that bottom line of ‘there was no tax increase,’ and that’s a wonderful thing,” Bartels said. “I’ve heard a lot of questions over the past several months about ‘I hear you’re raising taxes,’ and we’ve been blessed to benefit from those ARPA funds that allow us to have some wiggle room with stormwater and reallocating.
“The bottom line is we had to be creative in order to get this budget to where it is.”
While costs have risen considerably in recent years, Bartels said municipal government has also felt the effects.
“It might be next year that we ultimately have to (raise taxes), and we would hate to do that and we don’t want to do that, but it’s the reality,” Bartels said. “We commend (Carcella) for being able to put a budget together for us that prevents us from having to do that to the taxpayers.”
City officials also continue rental registration efforts.
According to Carcella, 378 rental parcels have been identified consisting of 237 property owners. As of Nov. 14, the city has received 158 completed registration applications for 302 rental units. Sixteen were returned for unknown address. A followup letter will be sent Dec. 1 as city officials have not yet heard back from 79 property owners. The property owners will incur a fee if their rental registration is not received by city officials by the Dec. 31 deadline.
Council also voted to advertise for public works, auxiliary police and police applicants.
Public works was recently left shorthanded due to a retirement. Auxiliary police relates to traffic and pedestrian crossing at Latrobe Elementary School.
Robert Derk, acting police chief for the Latrobe Police Department, has in recent months advocated for higher pay for auxiliary police members. He previously said they were “understaffed,” noting members work 45 minutes in the morning and 45 minutes in the afternoon. City officials worked in cooperation with the Greater Latrobe School District to increase the hourly wage from roughly $9.75 an hour to $12.50 an hour, then up to $15 an hour for the 2023-24 school year. GLSD pays half the wages with the city footing the bill for the other half.
The police department will also be updating its police civil service exam.
“That’s something that is a process to hire new police officers,” Derk said. “It starts out with the approval from council to go ahead and update that list. It doesn’t mean that we have to hire from it right away, it’s just an update so that we have a pool of applicants that we can choose from.”
The initial process, Derk said, takes a “solid two to three months” to complete.
“That would include a written exam, physical ability test, getting all the applications in and all the prep work done as far as getting those applicants,” he said. “The sooner we start now, the better off we are in the long run because we have two Act 120 police academies that are going to be letting out very soon. The community college will be out at the end of November, I believe, and Indiana will be done in January.”
Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile recounted a “rough” few weeks where the department lost two influential members in the late John Dickson, who died Oct. 26 at 85, and Dan Calabrace Jr., who died Nov. 8 at 50.
“We lost John Dickson about three weeks ago, and he was a very outstanding pillar of our department,” Brasile said. “People who knew him as a school crossing guard knew that. John was very reliable, dependable and never complained about anything. We’re going to be missing him.”
Dickson was a member of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department for more than 60 years and also a member of the Latrobe Fire Police, where he spent many years making sure the Latrobe Elementary School students got into and out of school safely. He also belonged to the Western Pennsylvania Fire Chiefs Association and the Westmoreland County Fire Chiefs Association.
“Last weekend, I relieved my driver who worked a Saturday night shift, Mr. Dan Calabrace,” Brasile said. “I went in in the morning at 5:30 a.m. and he didn’t appear to be very well but he was never a complainer. I just thought maybe he had a flu bug.
“He said ‘goodbye’ which was odd for him because he usually stuck around and talked about PennDOT and football because his kids play. For those who knew Dan, he was very loyal to his family and 50 years old is way too young to die.”
Calabrace was employed at PennDOT and was a duty driver for the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a former member of the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department and a current member of the City of Latrobe VFD Hook & Ladder Co. 2.
“It’s going to be tough to replace those two gentlemen,” Brasile said. “You don’t replace people like that… to get the quality and dependability that we got from those two gentlemen, that’ll be tough.”
Council also approved a motion to provide free holiday parking in the city for December.
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28 in council chambers.
