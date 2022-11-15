Latrobe City Manager Terry Carcella presented a budget to council members Monday night which featured the reallocation of $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to balance the 2023 spending plan.

“The budget does not involve a tax increase but we had some issues and some of those issues deal with moving money around so that this would work for us for 2023,” Carcella told council during its meeting.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.