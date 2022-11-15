Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.