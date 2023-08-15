Latrobe City Council members on Monday discussed multiple renovations taking place in the Latrobe Municipal Building along Jefferson Street.
Plans have long been discussed by city council, prompted primarily due to aging computer equipment and lack of space. After Mutual Aid Ambulance Service exited its post at the building earlier this year, officials have been able to improvise even further.
“The garage where Mutual Aid used to be, the old room where the exercise equipment was is going to be used for files and storage,” said councilman William Yuhaniak, who serves as a member of city council’s renovation committee. “The lounge that was used by Mutual Aid will now be a break room for the police and the administration for the building.”
Additionally, a section of the area formerly used by Mutual Aid will be utilized for computer servers and IT equipment.
“Upstairs, IT wires are being run all through the city manager’s office and police department,” Yuhaniak said.
Upgrades also are being made to spaces for sergeants, detectives, interrogation and community services inside the police department.
“The police squad room has several new office chairs that are wider to allow officers to wear their belts with all the equipment on them while sitting,” Yuhaniak said. “There are also three large video screens that they will be able to use to monitor all the cameras that are set up throughout the city.”
There were several donations made by various foundations, businesses and individuals to help make the upgrades possible, Yuhaniak said.
“There’s been a lot of work done around the building, a lot of it thanks to grants, ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding and a lot of donations,” he said. “The work should be done within a month or two if all goes well.”
In his monthly report to city council, Latrobe Police Chief Richard M. Bosco said the department participated in 11 community events in July, 10 of which were hosted by numerous organizations in the city.
“It was a great opportunity for our overall engagement within the city,” Bosco said. “We are also actively engaged in making daily visits throughout different parts of the community, including the pool, and that worked out very well. We’re also engaged weekly in the farmers markets held down in Legion-Keener Park at the request of myself and the Parks and Rec, and that’s working out very well.”
The chief mirrored Yuhaniak’s comments about building renovations, noting the “physical adjustments and improvements based on donations from stakeholders in the city to the police department.”
Bosco thanked Scott Wajdic, who serves the city as director of public works. Wajdic and his crew have been instrumental in assisting the police department, Bosco said.
“We’ve been finding some funding and our own elbow grease, and with the help of these guys we’ve been making some really big changes for the overall operation of modernizing and cleaning up the department as a whole,” Bosco said.
Recent efforts resulted in several upgrades, including tactical first-aid kits, work stations, desks, cubicles and the new chairs.
Looking ahead, Bosco said he hopes to implement a four-tiered recognition program, the first being a letter of recognition when a citizen recognizes one of the police department’s officers.
“I think it’s very important that we as a city council and as management recognize them as well,” he said. “The letter could come from either the mayor, the city manager, myself or all of the above.”
The second level would be a departmental citation.
“That is something that usually goes out on appointment by recognition of the department recognizing the good deed of another officer – something the officer did that goes above and beyond either in, for or on behalf of the department,” Bosco said. “It goes to the next level, above the citizenry, because a lot of them don’t see what we do in the middle of the night and the shadows to keep everyone safe.”
The third level would be a commendation from the state and/or federal level, “something that would be above and beyond the normal call of duty, such as pulling someone out of a burning house or vehicle.”
“There are those tasks that go beyond normal expectations, and that would be that level,” Bosco said. “Last but not least would be National Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame, that would be the utmost of heroism, someone going in to stop an active shooter, something along those lines. That system is something I’d like to implement, and from my department, that’s the way I would like to recognize the officers.”
The chief reported the police department received 420 service calls in July; 88 traffic stops were conducted, with 13 citations issued.
“A lot of people think that that seems to be a low percentage for that amount of traffic stops, but that’s exactly what I want to see as a supervisor,” Bosco said. “The ultimate goal in law enforcement is compliance and pointing out things. If you ran a stop sign, pay more attention because the life you’re saving might be your own life.
“To have a 20% citation rate, that’s monumental for me as a chief. I want them to be engaging with the community and encouraging compliance and encouraging the community to do the right thing. That’s what I look for as a department head.”
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Brasile reported a busy month marred by “snafus with utilities.”
“We had an issue with the underground power, which caused problems in both high rises and the community college,” he said.
Emergency responders spent time shutting down motors to prevent short outs while utility crews worked on the service issues.
“It seemed like it affected a lot of commercial customers,” Brasile said.
The fire chief also expressed concern as he received “only about a week’s notice” for parking plans for Steelers Fest in Latrobe.
Brasile stressed the need for better coordination when “parking a thousand cars.” In previous years, he said, planning began two months in advance.
“With (Greater Latrobe School District), we need better communication with the fire department and emergency services (for Steelers Fest),” Brasile said. “It came off without a hitch, but we need more notice. With that many people coming into a small area, it’s tough and you get people going into panic mode, not knowing where to go.”
Bosco interjected to praise Brasile and the local fire department for pulling together during the event.
“They’ve been very monumental with all the activities and all the traffic control, moving people around safely,” Bosco said. “It did go off without a hitch and it was an amazing day, the only shortcoming was the early-afternoon parking situation kind of was erratic. We need better preplanning and we will work on that for next year. It was a learning experience for us.”
Brasile agreed, noting it “takes teamwork to get things done.”
Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels said he saw firsthand attendees being directed on where to park, and was complimentary to both chiefs.
“I know we’re talking about Steelers football, but it reminded me of ‘Field of Dreams’ when the cars are all coming in,” Bartels said.
Stemming from a conversation last month during city council’s agenda work session, officials on Monday moved ahead with a tow truck operators service agreement for emergency towing services within the city.
Two applicants met the Aug. 11 deadline; both were vetted by Bosco.
“I personally interviewed them, went over the applications and conducted a background check on them,” he said.
The applicants – Henry’s Hauling and Recovery, and Dave’s Service – are “ready to go,” Bosco said.
“They’ll provide emergency towing for vehicles and we would work out a rotation system,” he said. “There’s always going to be that disappointment when one person gets two bites of the apple and one person gets one bite, even though the situation could be reversed the next week.
“We don’t control the amount of accidents that come in, but I’ll do my very best to come up with a proposal that is best. We will come up with a system that’s fair across the board.”
Fee schedules for the standard one-year agreements still need to be ironed out.
With James Nieusma’s upcoming retirement looming, city council acted Monday to name his successor.
Bartels said the personnel committee received seven applications for the code enforcement officer position for Latrobe. Three applicants were interviewed and the committee developed a report highlighting the pros and cons of each applicant.
Latrobe City Councilman Ralph Jenko made a motion to appoint Daniel Weimer to the position at an annual salary of $55,000. The motion passed by a 7-0 vote. Weimer will start sometime in October, according to Bartels.
Solicitor Lee Demosky presented two pieces of business to city council concerning Adelphoi Village’s proposed expansion.
Those plans include the development of two buildings, and involves an agreement from a nearby property owner and city council’s approval to vacate an alleyway.
The first motion directed the solicitor to prepare an ordinance for the city to advertise to vacate the alley adjacent to the “Adelphoi and Pakos parcels.”
The second motion directed the solicitor to prepare a resolution to “accept the alley to be dedicated to the city by Adelphoi that includes a covenant to maintain said alley in perpetuity in accordance with the city’s specifications.”
Latrobe City Councilman Robert Forish opposed both motions; both carried, however, by 6-1 votes.
Latrobe City Council members Ann Amatucci, Bridget DiVittis and James Kelley also were present at Monday’s meeting.
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28 in council chambers.
