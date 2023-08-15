Latrobe Municipal Building Administration

Latrobe City Council members on Monday discussed multiple renovations taking place in the Latrobe Municipal Building along Jefferson Street.

Plans have long been discussed by city council, prompted primarily due to aging computer equipment and lack of space. After Mutual Aid Ambulance Service exited its post at the building earlier this year, officials have been able to improvise even further.

