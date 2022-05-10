Latrobe City Council approved a $109,022.55 bid Monday night for its parking garage rehabilitation project aimed at addressing routine deterioration issues.
Officials in 2019 spearheaded general maintenance repairs to the parking garage, which uncovered deterioration in the cantilever.
Additional bids received were $126,495 from Nathan Contracting (Allison Park) and $197,625 from CPS Construction Group (Cranberry Township).
“We were looking at anywhere from $180,000 to $230,000,” Latrobe City Manager Mike Gray noted Monday when discussing a possible price range for the project.
Funding for the rehabilitation project is available from bond refinancing.
Gray said officials are also preparing to address multiple paving projects throughout the city, with bids expected later this month.
Additionally, construction is slated to begin soon at Courtyard Plaza off Spring Street by the parking garage.
The project includes the demolition of old concrete, which has been patched on multiple occasions.
“It’ll be re-pouring concrete, same thing that’s there now but it’ll be brand new,” Gray said.
The reconstruction of the patched ramp and stairs off Spring Street will improve access to businesses located in the Courtyard Plaza.
Council reported Monday that Peoples Natural Gas officials have accepted updated conditions of a permanent restoration agreement. The topic was tabled at the April council meeting.
“Mr. Gray and I have been involved in renegotiating part of the agreement,” City Solicitor John Greiner said. “We did present those changes and they were accepted by Peoples Natural Gas.”
The agreement involves permanent restoration of certain portions of Lincoln Avenue, James Street and Dailey Avenue.
“It’s an agreement that we’re going to take over the permanent restoration for the particular streets that they’ve dug up,” Gray said during an agenda prep meeting last month. “They’re going to pay us for that based upon those costs, so instead of having them doing it, they’re going to pay us to add it to our paving program, so we can supervise it and make sure that it’s done to our liking.”
Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman made a public plea to city residents Monday to stop using the department’s Facebook page to report possible criminal activity.
“I would like to make a request to the residents to stop using Facebook or Facebook Messenger to report incidents or file police reports through social media,” he said. “Our account is not monitored 24 hours a day so there is a delay in us getting that information.”
The best way to contact law enforcement, Sleasman said, is to “either stop in, call the office during regular business hours Monday through Friday, or call 911.”
“That (social media) platform shouldn’t be used to file police reports,” he said. “You can imagine the delay in getting the information, and some of these accounts are fake so we’re getting reports of activity that we can’t track down. It creates a mess. We just have to hope we don’t miss anything.”
In an effort to better inform city residents, council voted Monday to utilize Savvy Citizen, a calendar and mass notification system that enables local governments to relay important information to their citizens and surrounding areas.
According to a price quote prepared by Savvy Citizen for Latrobe, the base rate is $229 per month, or $2,519 for the year. There is a one-time marketing/setup fee of $500 that will be added to the first payment.
Greiner said there is no competitive bid requirement.
“It’s all about communicating with the residents out there,” Gray said. “It’s a very useful tool.”
Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels discussed his recent involvement with “Reimagining Our Westmoreland,” an initiative which encourages awareness and commitment to working with other cities, boroughs and townships throughout the county.
“With the fact-finding mission that they’re on, we’ve been trying to learn how other municipalities are addressing the challenges that they’re having – we’re all having similar challenges, budgetary concerns, that kind of thing – and seeing how we can cooperate with each other if the opportunity arises,” he said.
The mayor also noted that officials are nearing consideration of ordinances to address property blight within the city.
“I believe we’re getting very close with proposing some ordinances, one ordinance very specifically, for council’s consideration to kind of head off blight when it happens,” Bartels said.
Amy McLendon, Laurel Area Faith in Action executive director, was on hand Monday as the volunteer-based organization is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
Some examples of services provided for the aging population include appointment escort, caregiver relief, correspondence, errands, friendly visitor, handyman/yard work, referral services, technology mentor, telephone reassurance, and transportation.
“We’re working to enhance the quality of life for people in Latrobe, Unity Township, Derry, Derry Township, Ligonier and Ligonier Township,” McLendon said. “We service this part of Westmoreland County and there’s never a fee for our services. We are a Community Benefit Organization (CBO) and we work with schools, colleges, businesses, municipalities, hospitals, churches and nursing homes, as well as individuals.
“We connect volunteers to recipients for grass cutting, snow shoveling, transportation … this is what we do.”
The group initially helped schedule over 400 COVID vaccination appointments and provided transportation when vaccines first became available, and the group’s volunteers continue to meet various needs in the community.
“Our population is dwindling and demographics suggest it’s not going to change,” McLendon said. “People over 60, the percentage of our population is going to be higher than those under 60 in just a few short years. We need to do what we can to make sure people are around to help others. We’re always looking for ways to help our aging population and keep them in their community.”
As a CBO, the organization has over 140,000 service hours in its 20-year history.
“We currently have 357 recipients, and that number is down a little bit,” McLendon said. “The average length of service is 5.5 years.”
They have 187 volunteers, a figure that does not include a wide range of volunteers assisting a handful of times a year. All told, the figure is likely over 500.
In other business, council voted to:
- Adopt a resolution approving the collective bargaining unit agreement between the City of Latrobe and AFSCME AFL-CIO, Council 83;
- Adopt a resolution approving St. Vincent College to refinance a 2013 bond note through the Latrobe Industrial Development Authority. Greiner reiterated that in approving this project, city government is not in any way legally responsible for payment of the loan if there is a default and, secondly, in approving this loan, this does not in any way affect the city’s credit worthiness;
- Adopt a resolution approving the Westmoreland County Transit Authority local share assessment agreement for $1,197. “We do this around this time every year. We support the transit authority in their efforts in the City of Latrobe, and as part of that we pay a relatively modest amount in financial support which is matched by every municipality and the federal government as well,” Greiner said;
- Table a resolution authorizing a temporary encroachment at “Rachelle’s 15650” located at 335 Main St. According to Greiner, the authorization should be considered as an ordinance as council has done with previous similar requests;
- Adopt a resolution appointing Jarod Trunzo to the Latrobe Planning Commission with a term to expire Jan. 31, 2026.
Latrobe City Council is scheduled to meet again 6:30 p.m. May 23 in council chambers.
