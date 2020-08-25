Work on upgrading Latrobe’s Ligonier Street railroad underpass will begin soon, as Latrobe City Council on Monday awarded bids to complete the rehabilitation project.
Latrobe City Manager Michael Gray said the city applied for funding through the state’s Multimodal Transportation Fund to renovate Latrobe’s three railroad underpasses located along Jefferson, Ligonier and Alexandria streets — which run beneath the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks.
“We were only allotted through the grant $100,000,” Gray said, nearly enough to cover the cost to revamp just the Ligonier Street underpass.
Gray says the city plans on reapplying next year for funding to complete the two other underpasses.
“It was really looking at the specifications on what we can afford to cover the underpass,” he said. “Ligonier Street was the least involved because it’s not getting as much concrete done. It kept some of the cost down… to keep us closer to what our grant allotment is.”
Council on Monday awarded a bid for $84,980 to 446 Painting LLC to repaint the underpass; $21,596 to Curry & Kepple for concrete repairs, and $5,200 to Schultheis Electric for LED lighting installation. Improvements will include sidewalk repairs, new lighting, and sandblasting and painting the steel structures beneath the bridges, Gray said during a May council meeting.
Sandblasting and painting will take place first, with sidewalk upgrades — which includes installing handicap-accessible curb ramps — to follow. Gray previously said electrical work to install LED lights “mainly where sidewalks are” will be the last phase.
The grant covers $70,000 of the project’s cost, with the city providing a $30,000 local match through its capital projects fund, Gray says.
Latrobe will also pay roughly $11,000 for additional costs needed to complete the project.
He added the city hopes to get started on the project “as soon as possible. We want to take advantage of the weather as long as we can. We’re really excited to have it done.”
In other business, Gray said council is currently working to amend an ordinance relating to rules and regulations at city parks.
“One of the things we’re concerned about is what should be the regulations that are enforced solely by (Latrobe-GLSD) Parks & Rec staff, and what should be ‘ordnance material’ ... that would be enforced by the police department?” Gray said. “That’s really the biggest concern, thus far, is dividing changes into those two categories.”
Last month, council discussed a proposed no-loitering rule at city parks, as well as one that would ban feeding wildlife such as birds, geese or squirrels.
“I think we should limit the enforcement of the crimes code issues to the police department,” council member Jim Kelley said Monday. “All of the rules that are not part of the crimes code, I think that should be enforced by Parks & Rec.”
Latrobe police chief John Sleasman said he “completely agrees” with Kelly.
Last month, city solicitor John Greiner noted that many of the rules discussed at the July 27 meeting — including ones prohibiting open fires, hunting, vaping or smoking, and profanity, among others — are already included in the current ordinance. He also added that rules involving more serious violations are currently covered under the disorderly conduct statute in the city’s crimes code, which are already enforceable by police.
Gray noted that the policy allows for Latrobe police to enforce “whatever is in our ordinance, currently.”
At a future meeting, council will vote on a resolution approving an agreement with Mutual Aid to provide upon request custodial blood draws for blood alcohol and substance content.
“This agreement would cover custodial blood draws in the event the police need them for DUI or other substance content,” Gray said on Monday. “Currently, the police would take the suspect or custodian to the (Excela Health) Latrobe Hospital for blood draws.”
Officials say Mutual Aid agreed to provide the service for a $52 fee, compared to $131 fees for blood draws at the hospital, according to Sleasman.
“This in no way would stop the police from utilizing the hospital for sub service as well,” Gray said. “This would be an added bonus for the city to sign the agreement to have this available option for the police.”
Added Sleasman: “It would be a lot quicker turnaround to get the blood drawn...and getting the suspect released and the officer back on the street a lot quicker.”
Council on Monday also approved a right of way and easement agreement with the Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA), along Mission Road next to Murphy’s Bridge by Latrobe’s solid waste transfer station.
“There’s a small section where they want an easement and right of way for a flow meter,” Gray said.
At future council meetings, officials will consider:
- An ordinance for the use of a telecommunication device to attend meetings. Council last month discussed potentially upgrading the city’s technology for conducting virtual meetings. Officials will consider allowing council members to miss up to three in-person meetings, or to be excused for medical reasons. Officials noted Monday that Greiner is currently drafting an ordinance, pending feedback from council members. Grenier added he doesn’t “anticipate that we will be voting on this at the next council meeting;”
- An amendment to remove the Latrobe Parking Authority from all sections of the city’s code;
- Approving a resolution to add regular permit parking passes at the top level of the city’s parking garage for a $15 monthly fee. Gray previously said the top level, which has roughly 25 spots at a current rate of $26 per month, is “very sparsely used.” Added Gray: “This is to entice more parking at the top level and to give business owners or residents coming in the opportunity to park at different locations but with a reasonable fee”;
- A resolution approving a contract with Scenic Pittsburgh to act as a consultant for a zoning ordinance analysis;
- Appointing Ed Kubicek to the city’s planning commission, for a term expiring Jan. 31, 2021.
