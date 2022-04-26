Latrobe city officials continue to research possible creation of an ordinance aimed at preventing electronic signs from becoming safety hazards.
During an agenda preparation meeting Monday night, Latrobe City Manager Mike Gray noted such an ordinance would partially model current Pennsylvania Department of Transportation standards.
According to preliminary research conducted by city officials, at the heart of such an ordinance is the “nit” measurement, or the “amount of light output equal to one candela per square meter.”
“Extreme brightness can create a potential hazard,” Gray said.
Officials cited a study conducted by Arizona State University which recommended the nit measurement be no more than 300-350 nits.
“The nit is basically how the light is measured,” Gray said. “It was brought up to reduce the measurement of light to a lower standard so it doesn’t cause a distraction. We just don’t want to have the illumination to the point where it can create a hazard.”
Potential regulations would reportedly be more strict than PennDOT’s guidelines, officials said.
“How we’re going to figure that out is yet to be determined,” Gray said while discussing nit measurements. “We just have to make sure that when someone does install an electric sign, it can be controlled, the nit can be adjusted.”
An ordinance to specifically address electronic signs has been on and off the table since last year as Gray said additional research was needed.
City Councilman James Kelley questioned whether or not existing signs which do not meet potential new criteria would be grandfathered in, and if not, what the costs would be to bring a sign into compliance.
City officials continue to research the subject.
Looking ahead to next month’s council meeting, city officials anticipate approving a bid for the parking garage rehabilitation project.
City officials in 2019 spearheaded general maintenance repairs to the parking garage. Further inspection identified issues which must be addressed.
“One of the things that was identified during that time was the cantilever, it extends out a little bit where the railing is on the top,” Gray said.
The problem area is currently covered by a “blue wrap on the upper level of the garage,” Gray said.
During spot repairs, some deterioration was discovered in the cantilever.
“We had our engineer involved and they did what they call ‘sounding’ where they send a sound wave through to see the extent of the deterioration,” Gray said. “We used that information to prepare our bid to fix these particular areas, and also wrap it, basically seal it so no further elements or water get into it which could deteriorate it even further.
“It’s not a whole replacement or anything, just a spot repair on the cantilevers and then the protective coating to seal it.”
Gray anticipates officials will open bids May 2 before awarding the bid at their May 9 council meeting.
“It was a good investment in 2019 and otherwise it’s in really good shape,” Gray said of the parking garage. “It’s just protecting the investment at this point. We have to put money into it to keep it functional for many years ahead.
“It’s been something that we’ve wanted to do and it could’ve been finished a bit faster had COVID-19 not entered into the equation. We’re finally getting everything done and ready to go.”
City officials are also pondering the possibility of utilizing Savvy Citizen, a calendar and mass notification system that enables local governments to relay important information to their citizens and surrounding areas.
“It can be text, email, online calendar, and you can download an app for it as well,” Gray said.
Multiple department heads could use the program for emergency notification purposes.
“Residents could be notified in the event of an emergency, for example, a waterline rupture,” Gray said. “It can be concentrated to a specific area, or we could place it to the whole city. There can be a lot of different uses for this, and if you don’t get the app, it can be set up for email or text messages.”
There is no contract commitment for Savvy Citizen, which the city could purchase on a monthly basis at $229, or yearly at $2,519.
“Unless we decide to do additional add-ons but at this point it would just be the basic program,” Gray said. “It’s very user-friendly. It’s just another tool for us to try and if it doesn’t work, we don’t have to commit.”
Council will also address a permanent restoration agreement next month with Peoples Natural Gas.
“This was tabled at the last agenda (meeting),” Gray said. “(City Solicitor) John (Greiner) was able to put in the language that was needed for that agreement.”
Documentation is currently being reviewed by Peoples Natural Gas officials before potential adoption next month.
“It’s an agreement that we’re going to take over the permanent restoration for the particular streets that they’ve dug up,” Gray said. “They’re going to pay us for that based upon those costs, so instead of having them doing it, they’re going to pay us to add it to our paving program, so we can supervise it and make sure that it’s done to our liking.”
Additionally, bid specifications for the 2022 hot mix paving project have not yet been completed.
“We’re still gathering all the information and finding out what we can do this year,” Gray said. “Hopefully we’ll be good for May 9, and if not, there will be a special meeting for the bid openings.”
Latrobe City Council is scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m. May 9 in council chambers.
