The county’s two Republican commissioners said it’s the cost, not politics, that led to a decision to eliminate ballot drop boxes for mail-in ballots throughout the county for next month’s primary election.
Commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew both voted to instead install just one drop box at the lower park Pennsylvania Avenue entrance to the Westmoreland County Courthouse and set aside the system from the previous three elections that placed drop boxes during weekends leading up to the election for mail-in ballots in locations in Monessen, Murrysville, New Kensington, Unity Township and Youngwood.
The decision, Chew said, is a “fiscal” one.
He pointed out that transportation and personnel expenses to place and monitor these drop boxes tallied more than $15,000 of taxpayer money — that’s approximately $15 per ballot when considering that only about 1,000 mail-in ballots were deposited in the drop boxes in 2021.
A more financially sensible option, Chew said, is to encourage voters to utilize the blue U.S. Post Office mailboxes to send in the ballots.
“In this cycle, we’ve included postage on everybody’s return envelope. And looking at some of the areas where people might have a harder time with transportation, might not have as many cars, there’s actually mailboxes in plenty of locations that people can walk to and drop their postage-paid ballot to return,” said Chew.
Kertes agreed that this is not a political decision and that it boils down to dollars and cents.
“The data speaks for itself,” said Kertes.
About 17,000 Westmoreland County voters cast mail-in ballots last fall for the general election. However, some of those regional drop boxes weren’t utilized in the way that was intended when they were introduced in 2020. The Murrysville drop box received just 232 mail-in ballots, while the one at the county’s adult probation office in Monessen was used by just 37 voters.
Meanwhile, the drop box at the courthouse received the most with 1,200 ballots returned.
Kertes also noted that drop boxes are on the radar of Republican lawmakers in the state Senate, which passed legislation last spring that would prohibit the use of regional drop boxes, a bill which Gov. Tom Wolf has already said in its present form he would veto. However, lawmakers are reportedly working with the governor’s office to amend the bill to something that Wolf would support.
Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher, who supports regional drop boxes, did not vote for the singular drop box location and said her decision also was not political. She pointed out that Murrysville saw the biggest usage of regional drop boxes outside of the county seat and that is a part of the county that traditionally votes Republican.
She added that having a drop box at the courthouse is great, but senior citizens and the disabled are two segments of the population who frequent the drop boxes and due to transportation obstacles, they can’t make it to Greensburg and walk to the drop box.
The commissioners did decide to amend the hours for the drop box location, which will now operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, beginning May 3. It will be in operation on weekend days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of May 8 for Mother’s Day.
Voters can apply for and submit ballots in person at the county election bureau office starting Tuesday. For those who have requested a mail-in ballot, the ballots should be sent out later this week.
In addition, the commissioners also approved the provisional board for the primary election May 17, which will convene at 9 a.m. May 20, along with election bureau staff and temporary employees assigned to do the canvassing of mail-in and absentee ballots for the election at the special meeting of the election board Monday.
Also, commissioners authorized individuals to monitor the drop box at the courthouse, along with individuals to retrieve ballots from the drop box at the courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.