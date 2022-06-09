There has been another last-minute addition to the attractions at the 2022 Shop ’n Save Westmoreland Airshow.
The show’s headliners — the U.S Navy’s F-18 Rhino West Coast Demonstration Team and the U.S. Air Force F-16’s Viper Demo Team — will both be pairing up with WW II-era fighter planes to perform the ”Legacy” and the “Heritage” flights this weekend.
Already scheduled had been the Heritage Flight with the Navy F-16 and a P-51 Mustang flown by Jim Beasley Jr.
Now, Louis Horchel has been added to the roster to fly his F-4U Corsair (a bent-wing fighter bomber flown in the Pacific Theater of WWII) alongside the Air Force F-18 for the Legacy Flight.
