A Day of Remembrance will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, in the Derry Area High School audion, not the auditorium.
* * *
A $10 benefit spaghetti dinner will be held noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, not Thursday, May 12 at the Derry Ukes for Angelea and Jaxx Furey who were injured in a freak accident April 2.
The Bulletin apologizes for any confusion.
