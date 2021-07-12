In Friday’s Unity Township supervisors story, a survey of 261 Wimmerton residents who live in the development and use its roadways, 131 residents want to see the installation of a traffic light at the development’s intersection with Route 30 while 78 residents want to maintain the status quo and 52 residents want to use an existing traffic signal at Route 30 using St. Vincent Drive. The story incorrectly said some residents wanted a new traffic signal installed at St. Vincent Drive.
