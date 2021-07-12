In Friday’s Unity Township supervisors story, a survey of 261 Wimmerton residents who live in the development and use its roadways, 131 residents want to see the installation of a traffic light at the development’s intersection with Route 30 while 78 residents want to maintain the status quo and 52 residents want to use an existing traffic signal at Route 30 using St. Vincent Drive. The story incorrectly said some residents wanted a new traffic signal installed at St. Vincent Drive.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.