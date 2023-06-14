The caption on the Miss 4th of July photo that ran in the Tuesday, June 13, edition mistakenly had the date as Saturday, June 16, at Robindale Energy. The event is indeed on Saturday but that would be June 17. The Bulletin apologizes for any confusion.
News delivered to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL EDITION
- We can't say enough about
the local citizens who sign
up for volunteer fire departments.
They are our Hometown Heroes!
Download our tribute to these firefighters and see how you can support them.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Old-Timers Baseball League plays Week 6
- Greater Latrobe to consider 3-mill tax hike
- Derry Borough hires two police officers
- Spirit to continue Myrtle Beach route until end of summer
- Greater Latrobe Aqua Club wins tri-meet
- 5-run inning elevates Red Sox over Rockies in Little League action
- Local volleyball players named to All WPIAL Boys Volleyball Team
- St. Emma Monastery annual sale filled with antiques
- New ordinance amendments restrict signage in downtown Latrobe
- New athletic improvements coming to LVSD
Most Popular
Articles
- Boring is an exciting addition for Derry Area
- Beautiful day in the neighborhood for unveiling ceremony of set used in film starring Tom Hanks
- Steven B. Gaul
- Spirit to continue Myrtle Beach route until end of summer
- Former St. Vincent coach a fixture at 70-mile Laurel Highlands Ultra race
- Two aces at Latrobe Elks Golf Club
- Brenda L. Newhouse Kelly
- Residents appeal to Ligonier council for help with dilapidated homes
- Steelers announce 2023 training camp schedule
- New athletic improvements coming to LVSD
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.