The article, “Airport authority ready to award contracts for terminal expansion project,” which appeared in the Wednesday, March 15, 2023, edition, included information that is outdated and erroneous. The article stated that the terminal expansion project included plans for a small casino on the property. That part of the proposal has been removed and is not part of the scope of work.

