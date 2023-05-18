In the story “Beaufort, Verna beat out Republican challenger” published in the May 17 edition of the Latrobe Bulletin, the story erroneously reported that Republican challenger Ken Vallino attempted to usurp one of the other two candidates. Vallino attempted to unseat one of the two other Republican candidates. The Bulletin apologizes for the incorrect language.

