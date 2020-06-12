The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office handled its highest ever caseload in 2019 with 2,906 reported cases, according to the office’s annual report, released this week.
The coroner’s office handled at least 202 cases each month in 2019.
A contributor to the increase in cases was an increase in cremation authorizations, which have steadily risen every year since 2008. Under state law, any deaths of persons whose bodies are to be cremated, buried at sea or otherwise disposed of in a way that would cause them to be unavailable for examination must be reported to the county coroner in the county where the death occurred. In 2019, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office handled 1,687 cremation authorizations.
Of the 2,906 cases the coroner’s office handled in 2019, more than 91% of the deaths were of natural causes. There were 188 accidental deaths, 51 suicides, seven homicides and two cases in which manner of death remained undetermined.
While accidental overdose deaths fell to the lowest number (115) since 2015, they still represented the largest category of accidental deaths in the county in 2019.
Accidental drug overdoses decreased by 6% compared to 2018 and were down 40% from 2017, when the county hit a historic high of 193.
Unity Township had the most accidental overdose deaths in 2019 of any municipality in the county with 12. There were 11 overdose deaths each in New Kensington and Greensburg, and 10 in Hempfield Township.
The City of Latrobe accounted for nine accidental overdose deaths in 2019. Derry Borough and Derry Township each had two accidental overdose deaths, while Mount Pleasant Borough and Bell, Ligonier, Loyalhanna, Mount Pleasant, Salem and St. Clair townships were among the municipalities with one accidental overdose death apiece.
In 109 of the 115 accidental overdose deaths investigated, the coroner’s office indicated the cause of death was the result of a combination of multiple drugs.
Fentanyl was present in 92 of the 115 accidental overdose deaths, with heroin (59) and prescription opioids (36) present in many cases.
While drug overdose deaths declined in 2019, the county saw a spike in traffic fatalities.
Deaths resulting from traffic crashes had declined each year since 2015, when the coroner’s office handled 32 traffic fatalities, to 18 in 2018, before increasing to 27 last year.
Traffic related deaths recorded in the coroner’s annual report include only individuals whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of where the traffic incident took place, and does not include individuals involved in crashes in Westmoreland County who were transported to a hospital in another county where they later died.
May, July, September and October were the worst months for traffic fatalities, with four each, according to the annual report. There were three traffic fatalities each in February and March, two in April and one each in August, November and December.
Of those killed in traffic incidents in 2019, 19 were operating a vehicle, four were passengers and four were pedestrians. Seat belts were available in 17 of the 27 traffic fatalities. In nine of those cases, the decedent was not wearing a seat belt and in another case it was unknown whether a seat belt was used.
Alcohol was deemed a factor in eight traffic fatalities in 2019, according to the report. Two alcohol related traffic fatalities were to passengers in a vehicle in which the operator was confirmed to be intoxicated and another involved a pedestrian struck by a driver who was confirmed to be intoxicated.
The coroner’s office investigated 51 suicides in 2019, a decrease after handling 58 suicides in each of the two previous years and 61 in 2016.
Of the suicide victims in the county last year, 43 were male and eight were female. There were 32 people — 28 men and four women — who died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in Westmoreland County last year. Eight men and two women died of suicide by hanging, while seven people — five men and two women — died of drug toxicity, according to the coroner’s office.
The seven homicides in the county were spread out in alternating months, with one each in January, March, May, September and November, and two homicides in July. Over the 18-year period displayed in the annual report, the county has averaged 6.67 homicides per year.
Four homicide victims — two men and two women — died of gunshot wounds. Drowning, sharp force injuries and undetermined causes were recorded as the method in the three remaining homicides.
