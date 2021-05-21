Spurred by coronavirus (COVID-19) death investigations, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office handled its highest caseload ever in 2020, according to the department’s annual report.
The department investigated 3,523 deaths last year, an increase of 21% compared to 2019 when the office investigated 2,906 deaths.
Coroner Kenneth A. Bacha said his office was well stocked with personal protective equipment (PPE) ahead of the pandemic and took measures to minimize employees’ exposure to the virus.
“Like everybody, the whole COVID thing threw us for a loop,” Bacha said. “Luckily, we were prepared, I think, ahead of COVID because of all the other potential infectious diseases that were supposed to have been spread around over the past decade or so — there was the bird flu and Ebola and so on — so we had a good stock of PPE to keep us going when it was all in high demand. That part of it, we were OK with. We just did some administrative changes in the office as far as people working from home whenever they could, and we segregated our morgue for COVID versus non-COVID patients so we were minimizing our employees’ exposure.”
The overall increase in the department’s caseload in 2020 was “definitely due to the number of COVID-19 cases,” Bacha said.
“We had 440 cases that were COVID-related deaths reported to us, so that accounts for the big total number spike,” Bacha said.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
Of the 440 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county, 222 were men and 218 were women. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Widespread concern that the coronavirus pandemic would be accompanied by an increase in suicide deaths as the pandemic led to job losses, financial hardship and other mental health struggles wasn’t reflected in Westmoreland County’s numbers for 2020. The county saw its fewest suicides (46) since 2012, according to the annual report.
“We were constantly contacted by different human services organizations, mental health, behavioral health, and they were anticipating a big spike in suicides, but we didn’t see that,” Bacha said. “Actually, our suicides were down a little bit. But our overdoses, we were on a steady decline — we hit a peak in 2017 and were down in 2018, down in 2019 — but we started going back up again in 2020.”
The coroner’s office logged 123 accidental overdose deaths in the county last year, the highest annual total since the record 193 overdose deaths recorded in 2017 and a 7% increase compared to 2019 when 115 overdose deaths were reported.
The City of Greensburg had the highest number of overdose deaths with 16, followed by Monessen with 10. There were nine overdose deaths each reported in Hempfield and North Huntingdon Townships. Locally, six overdose deaths occurred in the City of Latrobe in 2020, five were in Unity Township, three in Loyalhanna Township, two in Salem Township and one each in Cook Township and Mount Pleasant Borough.
Bacha said fentanyl-related overdoses spiked by 20% in 2020, with fentanyl being detected in 109 of the 123 confirmed overdose deaths.
“The drugs have shifted a little bit. There’s more and more fentanyl,” Bacha said. “The fentanyl we’re seeing is very, very powerful, to the point we were just seeing traces of fentanyl and now we’re seeing all fentanyl. The forensic toxicology laboratory we use, they say in their literature that anything from 3 micrograms per milliliter up would be fatal with fentanyl. We’ve seen them in the single digits, we saw them in the double digits, we’ve seen them in the triple digits to the point we had one a month or so ago that it was 930.”
Traffic-related deaths saw no increase in 2020, matching 2019’s total of 27. Of the traffic-related deaths in the county last year, four involved pedestrians and six involved motorcycles. Of the remaining 17 traffic-related deaths where seat belts were available, only two of the victims were wearing seat belts. Three of the six people killed in motorcycle crashes in 2020 were wearing helmets, according to the report.
There were nine homicide deaths reported in the county for 2020, the most since 2014 (10). The coroner’s office in 2020 also set a new mark for its most cremation authorizations with 1,973.
