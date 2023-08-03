GREENSBURG – Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson is proud to announce his office’s partnership with Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Initiative, a nonprofit organization that aims to help every baby sleep safer.
This partnership underscores the coroner’s office’s commitment to promoting safe sleep practices for infants to help reduce the number of infant mortalities due to Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID.)
Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Initiative provides preventative programming, safe sleep education and safe infant products to families, health care professionals and community organizations. Since its inception, Cribs for Kids has distributed over 900,000 no-cost cribs to families in need.
Sleep-related deaths result in the loss of thousands of infants every year in the United States. Research indicates the vast majority are accidental and are due to babies sleeping in unsafe environments.
Carson said he wants to teach parents and caregivers that the safest way for a baby to sleep is alone, on their back, in a bare, safety-approved crib. In addition to educational tools, qualifying families will receive safe, portable cribs if they cannot otherwise afford one that will be secured from private donations and not from taxpayer dollars.
“I would like to thank Dave Mahokey of Black Diamond Equipment Rental in Uniontown for the donation of $1,000 to purchase our first shipment of cribs. It is organizations like Black Diamond Rental that are going to make this program a success,” Carson said.
Carson said in the United States, 3,500 children under the age of 1 die each year. Of those deaths, Carson said 80% of them are related to a co-sleeping environment. In the past six months, four infants have died in Westmoreland County; two of those deaths were from unsafe sleeping conditions.
“Two sleep-related deaths may not seem like a lot until it’s your child or a child you care about,” Carson said. “Most such deaths are easily prevented with proper sleeping situations and cribs, and we’re here to help. My office doesn’t just respond to deaths; we try to prevent deaths, too.”
To learn more about infant safe sleep guidelines and Cribs for Kids mission to help every baby sleep safer, visit www.cribsforkids.org.
