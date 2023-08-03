GREENSBURG – Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson is proud to announce his office’s partnership with Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Initiative, a nonprofit organization that aims to help every baby sleep safer.

This partnership underscores the coroner’s office’s commitment to promoting safe sleep practices for infants to help reduce the number of infant mortalities due to Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID.)

