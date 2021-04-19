An 81-year-old man died following a one-vehicle accident Friday morning along Route 210 in North Mahoning Township, according to the Indiana County Coroner’s Office. Ronald L. Coon of North Mahoning Township was pronounced dead by Coroner Jerry Overman following the crash which occurred around 5:58 a.m. Coon died of a blunt force injury to the head, the coroner’s report said.
The coroner’s office said Coon was traveling northbound on Route 210 when the vehicle he was operating struck the guide rail head-on, going over the guide rail and down an embankment where the vehicle came to rest on the driver side in a grassy area. It is believed Mr. Coon was experiencing a medical problem just prior to the crash, the report said.
Another motorist viewed Coon swerving several times prior to the crash. Coon was not using a seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
