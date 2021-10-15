The Westmoreland County Coroner’s office was called to a fatal multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Route 30 near DeLallo Italian Marketplace in Hempfield Township, according to a 911 dispatcher.
The accident, which occurred at 12:45 p.m. and reported at least one vehicle overturned and entrapment, forced the closure of a busy stretch of Route 30 for multiple hours while first responders worked the scene.
Motorists were detoured around the crash scene via Agnew Road.
Multiple fire departments responded, including Adamsburg, Fort Allen, Grapeville, Carbon, Hempfield No. 2, Jeannette, and High Park volunteer fire departments.
State police are investigating the crash, but no further details have been released.
