An Allegheny Township man shot and killed his sister early Wednesday before fatally shooting himself, according to information released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
John E. Dufford, 59, and Karen A. Dufford, 62, were involved in a physical altercation at their home along Route 356 around 1:41 a.m. Wednesday, according to the coroner’s report, when John Dufford shot his sister multiple times, then shot himself.
Karen Dufford was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds by deputy coroner Joshua C. Zappone at 3:20 a.m. Zappone pronounced John Dufford dead at the scene at 3:22 a.m. of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
A funeral home has not been chosen at this time, according to the coroner’s report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.