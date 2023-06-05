Two men died due to blunt force injuries suffered in a two-vehicle, head-on collision Saturday, June 3, in Allegheny Township.

According to a public information release report provided by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, 53-year-old Stephen John Dasta of Taylor Avenue, New Kensington, and 41-year-old Alan Louis Karadeema of Vine Street, Natrona Heights, died following a crash in the vicinity of 1380 Melwood Road, Allegheny Township.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.