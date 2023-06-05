Two men died due to blunt force injuries suffered in a two-vehicle, head-on collision Saturday, June 3, in Allegheny Township.
According to a public information release report provided by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, 53-year-old Stephen John Dasta of Taylor Avenue, New Kensington, and 41-year-old Alan Louis Karadeema of Vine Street, Natrona Heights, died following a crash in the vicinity of 1380 Melwood Road, Allegheny Township.
The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. as Karadeema was driving a Lexus RX300 east on Melwood Road. Dasta was a passenger in the vehicle. A driver who has not been identified by investigators was traveling west on Melwood Road in a Chevrolet Equinox.
According to the coroner’s report, the Lexus RX300 crossed the centerline into the opposite lane of travel and struck the Equinox in a head-on collision. The address, 1380 Melwood Road, appears to be near the middle of a straight stretch of the roadway.
Deputy Coroner Sean R. Hribal pronounced Dasta and Karadeema dead at the scene shortly before 11 a.m. The driver of the Equinox was transported to a regional medical facility for treatment.
Dasta and Karadeema were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The report indicates that speed appears to have been a factor in the crash. It is unknown if drugs or cellphone use were factors in the collision.
Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
The Allegheny Township Police Department is also investigating the incident.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
