After experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Westmoreland County Prison is seeing a decline, according to Warden Bryan Kline.
Kline said Monday at the monthly meeting of the prison board that the cases at the prison are down to 74 positive cases — down from 125 last week — with 134 inmates having recovered and seven released.
Kline also said that no additional cases among inmates have been diagnosed since last week.
“Hopefully, this was a limited surge,” Kline said.
In January, coronavirus infections raged at the prison. A total of 215 inmates — or 39% of the prison’s population — contracted the virus, according to Kline. The prison’s population on Monday was reported as 554 inmates.
While infections are going down, a number that is increasing, fortunately, is vaccinations. Kline reported that 30% of inmates are vaccinated, which is an increase. Vaccinations are offered regularly to inmates.
In-person visits and lawyer meetings, which were halted late last week in response to the surge, are still paused. Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway issued an order stating that inmate transfers for hearings were suspended indefinitely. So far, that order has not been rescinded.
As far as how long the restrictions will stay in place, Kline said prison officials are taking it “day by day.”
Inmates continue to appear for court hearings via video conferencing. The next criminal trial term is scheduled to begin Feb. 10.
In regular business, the prison board approved the following items of note:
- Negotiations with Kim Allen Roth for a one-year contract to provide chaplain services to the prison;
- Hiring of Thomas Kmetz as records clerk, effective Feb. 14, and recommending the board of commissioners waive the residency requirement;
- Hiring of Keyle Wood as corrections officer, effective Feb. 7;
- Promotion of officer Rhonda Carter to sergeant, effective Jan. 2;
- Rescinding the hiring of Marc Albright, who never showed up for trainings;
- Acceptance of retirement of Matthew Spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.