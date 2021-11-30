Another coronavirus outbreak at the Westmoreland County Prison has resulted in some restrictions, according to warden Brian Kline.
“We shut down the work release program last week and stopped all outside volunteers from entering the jail,” Kline said after the prison board’s regular meeting Monday.
According to Kline, nine inmates tested positive Monday after 37 active COVID-19 cases were discovered last week. Infections were diagnosed in both new inmates and those already lodged in the facility.
Of the jail’s inmate population of 553 on Monday, 127 are vaccinated, or 23.9% of the population, said Kline.
The prison offers inmates the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, administered in-house by the medical staff about every five to six weeks. Vaccinations are expected to be offered to inmates later this week.
In-person visitation was not affected by the outbreak, as visits are non-contact and conducted through glass partitions. It also hasn’t kept inmates from being transported to the courthouse or district justice offices for hearings as they are rapid-tested before leaving the jail, according to Kline.
Current restrictions will be re-evaluated at the end of the week and possibly lifted.
Coronavirus cases have been identified at the jail throughout the pandemic, including two major outbreaks. In all, 300 inmates have tested positive in 2021, including 91 cases in November. The previous monthly high was in March with 54 cases.
The spike in cases wasn’t completely unexpected as cases are surging throughout Westmoreland County. The state Department of Health reported 1,440 new infections in the last week in Westmoreland County, including 291 on Sunday alone.
In regular business, the prison board, which is made up of all three county commissioners, District Attorney John Peck, Controller Jeffrey Balzer and Sheriff James Albert, approved the following items:
- Acceptance of resignations from Trevor Fagan, effective Nov. 8, and Matthew Springer, effective Dec. 31;
- Hiring of Fallon McKlveen as assistant office coordinator, effective Nov. 29;
- Termination of Kody Piper, effective Nov. 11;
- Motion to recommend to the county commissioners that the board hire Michael Caruso of Murrysville to provide training to four officers at the prison, who will in turn conduct trainings of employees at the jail;
- Motion to recommend to the county commissioners that the request for proposals for chaplaincy services be reissued;
- Motion to recommend to the county’s salary board a performance review for the warden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.