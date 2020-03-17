The Diocese of Greensburg will temporarily suspend all public Masses amid ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns starting Wednesday, March 18, Bishop Edward C. Malesic announced.
Malesic said today, March 17, marks the final day of public Masses — weekday and weekend — until further notice. Where possible, churches within the diocese will remain open for private prayer.
The move also calls for the suspension of Lenten fish fries, bake sales and all faith formation programs, along with public celebration of morning/evening prayer, rosary, Stations of the Cross and Chaplet of Divine Mercy.
The Greensburg-based diocese includes parishes in Westmoreland, Indiana, Fayette and Armstrong counties.
“This is a seriously contagious illness,” Malesic said in a news release. “We have trust that God will see us through but we must do our part to not overwhelm our hospital systems. We have a responsibility to our neighbors. These actions help us to be proactive in stopping the spread of the disease.”
Priests within the diocese, Malesic noted, will continue to respond to all pastoral emergencies and provide anointing of the sick for the critically ill and dying.
The diocese said baptisms, funerals and weddings may proceed as planned but recommended that individuals limit attendance at such events to immediate family.
“While public Mass is being suspended during this time, the diocese recognizes that many other important events need to be considered,” Malesic said. “Priests in the Diocese of Greensburg should act with sensitivity and work with parishioners to use common sense measures to improve the safety of each event or postpone as many as possible.”
While in-person Masses have been halted, church services will be streamed online at 9 a.m. Sunday mornings. A link will be available on the diocese website and all social media platforms.
Other online resources, including home prayer services and pray-along rosary videos, will be available beginning this weekend. Daily prayers for the sick will also be available on the diocese’s social media platforms.
Malesic said the diocese will work with parishes “on an outreach plan to those who will be most affected by illness or the isolation that coronavirus creates” as the pandemic continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.