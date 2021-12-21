Cases of coronavirus continue to fluctuate at the Westmoreland County Prison, according to Warden Bryan Kline.
During his report to the county’s prison board on Monday, Kline said that as of Monday there were 21 inmates at the county lockup who have tested positive for COVID-19. He added that no additional cases have been identified since late last week and work release programs, which had been restricted, have restarted.
The last inmate to test positive for the virus was on Dec. 17.
In recent weeks as cases throughout the country, state and region continue to increase, cases at the prison also increased. Last week, more than 30 inmates with the virus were identified.
However, Kline said inmates are quarantined and tested as they arrive at the jail. COVID-19 tests are also administered before inmates are transferred to the courthouse, to district judge offices for hearing and prior to when they are moved from quarantine and into the facility’s general population.
A month ago as cases increased, the jail suspended work release programs, but Kline said those programs have now resumed. In-person visitation is permitted, but those visits are non-contact. Inmates are also encouraged to take advantage of free video visits, which the commissioners decided to extend into February.
After months of planning, the prison has started to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to inmates. Previously, the Pfizer vaccines were being offered at clinics through an outside pharmacy about every six weeks, according to the warden.
As of Monday, Kline said 137 of the 541 inmates at the jail — or 25% — have been fully vaccinated.
