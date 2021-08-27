Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state and county continue to rise at a rate not seen since spring of 2020. Unfortunately, the state is also reporting another key statistic is that rising and that is hospitalization, although not at as rapid of a rate.
Over the past week, the Department of Health has reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases, but 21% of those are actually old tests recently confirmed.
In a press release, the state said the old tests dated back to the start of the pandemic and were part of efforts to standardize case counts prior to finalizing annual infectious disease case counts in 2020.
The backlog was reportedly because of cases in Philadelphia that were reported to the city’s Department of Public Health and not PA-NEDSS, where the department’s data is generated. This is a one-time adjustment necessary to sync up data between the two agencies.
However, the state said even without the old cases, the state’s case total is still 36% higher than the week before, which was 14,481.
In Westmoreland County, recorded 696 new cases last week with 316 confirmed and 380 listed as probable — that’s nearly double what it was the week before.
In total, as of Thursday, Westmoreland County has seen 36,252 cases, with 24,148 of them confirmed.
Community transmission levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports every county in the state is either high or substantial. Westmoreland, along with many of its neighboring counties like Allegheny, are in the high category. Westmoreland County is showing a high positivity rate of 8.22%, which is a weekly rise of 0.34 % and 199 cases per 100,000 residents, which is an increase of over 107% over the last week.
Hospitalizations in the state are also rising, although not as quickly as case totals. According to OpenSource PA, the latest hospitalization numbers show there are 1,645 Pennsylvanians in facilities for COVID-19, with 474 of those in intensive care units and 196 on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, there are 36 residents in hospitals for COVID with 10 are in ICUs and eight on ventilators.
The state is also keeping an eye on the death rate. In the past seven days, the state has reported 140 COVID-related deaths. In all, there have been 28,158 reported COVID deaths in Pennsylvania.
Westmoreland County saw four deaths in the past week, bringing the total to 792.
In terms of vaccinations, there are currently 12,086,265 Pennsylvanians with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In Westmoreland County, there are 201,542 with at least one dose and 169,025 fully covered.
